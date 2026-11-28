Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gavaskar expressed frustration over KL Rahul's slip fielding position.

Costly dropped catches allowed New Zealand to post 356 runs.

India struggled at 116/6, facing follow-on on Day 2.

India's fielding struggles against New Zealand have drawn a sharp reaction from former captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was visibly frustrated after another opportunity went begging in the slip cordon during the second Test. A video from Day 1 shows the batting great gesturing animatedly in the commentary box after KL Rahul failed to collect an edge that fell short of him.

The incident involved New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell, who edged an Akash Deep delivery towards Rahul at second slip. The ball did not carry to the fielder, but the moment reignited Gavaskar's concerns about India's positioning in the slips.

WATCH: Gavaskar's Frustration Over KL Rahul's Positioning

Gavaskar had apparently been calling for India's slip fielders to stand closer to the batter. When the edge fell short of Rahul, the former India captain made an animated gesture with his hand, making his displeasure evident during the broadcast.

WATCH VIDEO

The passion is still as fierce as ever! 💙 Sunny G can't help but react as the catch falls just short at slip. He's been asking for that fielder to come a yard closer since yesterday evening! 😬 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026

Fellow commentator Simon Doull remarked that the edge had once again failed to carry. Gavaskar responded by reiterating the point he had been making about the fielders' positioning.

"Well I’ve been saying that, you know, they should be standing up. Since yesterday in the evening, I’ve been saying that they should be standing up," he said.

The exchange captured Gavaskar's frustration with India's fielding approach, particularly at a time when missed chances were becoming costly for the hosts.

India's Dropped Catches Prove Costly Against New Zealand

The concern was not limited to one moment. Blundell made India pay for their missed opportunities, scoring 89 runs after being dropped three times during New Zealand's first innings. Rahul was responsible for two of those missed chances in the slip cordon.

Tom Latham also benefited from a reprieve and went on to score 59. New Zealand, who had been reduced to 184/5, recovered through valuable contributions from Blundell and Glenn Phillips to post 356 in their first innings.

Akash Deep led India's bowling effort with five wickets. Debutant Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah finished the innings without a wicket.

India Six Down As New Zealand Tighten Their Grip

India's reply began poorly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for a duck. The hosts continued to lose wickets and slipped to 96/4 before KL Rahul's dismissal for 25 left them in further trouble.

At 116/6 by the end of Day 2, India still had significant ground to make up against New Zealand's first-innings total. Dhruv Jurel remained an important figure in the lower order, with the team needing 41 more runs to reach 156 and avoid the follow-on.

The pressure was now firmly on India's remaining batters to prevent New Zealand from taking an even stronger position in the second Test.