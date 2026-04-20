PCB Bans Dasun Shanaka From PSL Over Contract Breach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PCB bans Dasun Shanaka from next PSL edition.

Shanaka withdrew from PSL for IPL contract.

PCB cites breach of contractual obligations.

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Sri Lanka seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka from participating in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), citing breach of contractual obligations.

The decision follows after the PCB did a review of Shanaka’s withdrawal from the 2026 tournament with Lahore Qalandars to honour an IPL 2026 deal with Rajasthan Royals. Shanaka was named as an injury replacement for Sam Curran by RR in the ongoing season for Rs 2 crore.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down.

“I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL, I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans,” said Shanaka in a statement issued by the PCB on Monday.

Qalandars then got Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams as a replacement for Shanaka. “The review concluded that the player’s unilateral withdrawal from the tournament on March 21, 2026, constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognised within the existing contractual framework.

“While the Board has taken note of the player’s expressions of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan during the formal hearing, the severity of the contractual violations necessitates regulatory action to maintain the integrity and exclusivity of the League.

“Effective immediately, Dasun Shanaka has been declared ineligible to participate in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL 12), scheduled for 2027,” said the PCB.

Previously, Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani opted out of his deal with the Islamabad United in the PSL to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. After the PCB imposed a two-year ban on him, Muzarabani’s agent denied that a binding agreement between the league and the player had been reached before he signed an IPL contract.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)