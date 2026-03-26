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HomeSportsCricketPSL 2026: Live Streaming, TV Broadcast & Opening Clash Details

PSL 2026: Live Streaming, TV Broadcast & Opening Clash Details

PSL 2026 begins behind closed doors with no fans allowed inside stadiums. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast and opening clash details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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PSL 2026 Live Streaming: The latest season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to get underway under unusual circumstances, as fans will not be permitted inside stadiums this year. The decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes amid rising fuel costs and travel restrictions, forcing the league to go ahead without in-person attendance. While the absence of crowds will be a hit to the tournament featuring eight teams, some notable international players, and a total of 44 matches, the action is still scheduled to go on.

PSL 2026 Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

There is no official television broadcast or live streaming partner for PSL 2026 in India.

Those in Pakistan can catch the matches live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports.

For digital viewers in Pakistan, live streaming will be available through platforms such as Tapmad, Tamasha, and Mico.

PSL 2026 Schedule and Opening Match Details

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 26, with a clash between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the coin toss set to be conducted around 7 PM IST.

Why Is PSL 2026 Being Played Without Fans?

The PCB has opted to conduct the entire tournament behind closed doors, prioritising logistical ease and public considerations. With travel becoming increasingly expensive and restricted, hosting matches without spectators allows smoother operations and reduces unnecessary movement.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed the situation, stating that when the public is being urged to stay at home, it would not be appropriate to invite thousands of fans to stadiums.

Additionally, this year’s edition of the PSL will be staged across just two cities, Lahore and Karachi. By restricting matches to these locations, the PCB aims to minimise travel demands and streamline logistics for teams and organisers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will fans be allowed to attend PSL 2026 matches in person?

No, fans will not be permitted inside stadiums for PSL 2026. This decision was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board due to rising fuel costs and travel restrictions.

Where can I watch PSL 2026 matches live in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, PSL 2026 matches can be watched live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports. Digital streaming is available on Tapmad, Tamasha, and Mico.

Is there a live streaming or TV broadcast partner for PSL 2026 in India?

There is no official television broadcast or live streaming partner for PSL 2026 in India.

Why is the PSL 2026 being played without spectators?

The tournament is being held behind closed doors due to logistical ease and public considerations, including rising travel costs and restrictions. The PCB also cited that encouraging fans to attend would be inappropriate when the public is being urged to stay home.

Which cities will host PSL 2026 matches?

This year's PSL edition will be staged across only two cities: Lahore and Karachi. This aims to minimize travel demands and streamline logistics.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League PSL Live Streaming PCB PSL
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