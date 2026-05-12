120 Questions 'Matched': The Story Behind NEET-UG's Massive 'Guess Paper' Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigate NEET-UG 2026

Document with 410 questions allegedly matches exam questions.

Students express outrage over potential unfair advantage.

NTA defends exam security, awaits investigation findings.

Lakhs of medical aspirants who appeared for NEET-UG 2026 are now asking a troubling question: was the country’s biggest entrance exam compromised again? Days after more than 22.7 lakh students took the exam on May 3, allegations of a “guess paper” leak have exploded into a major controversy. Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) is currently investigating claims that a document containing 410 questions was circulated among students before the exam and that nearly 120 of those questions allegedly appeared in the Chemistry section of the actual paper.

The development has reignited fears over the credibility of India’s most important medical entrance examination, especially after the massive NEET controversy seen in 2024.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

What Is The ‘Guess Paper’ Controversy?

According to reports, the alleged “guess paper” was shared among students nearly 15 days to a month before the exam. Investigators are also examining claims that the material continued circulating on WhatsApp even 42 hours before the examination began.

The biggest concern is the alleged overlap between the leaked material and the actual NEET-UG 2026 Chemistry paper. Authorities suspect around 120 questions from the circulated document matched the final exam paper.

That number has become the centre of the investigation.

SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal, as reported by ANI, said, "Our investigation is currently focused on determining whether any cheating or criminal activity has occurred based on this guess paper."

He further said, "We are actively examining this matter and are currently engaged in the investigative process. No, as of now, we have not made any arrests of any kind."

Why Students Are Angry Again

For many students and parents, the controversy feels painfully familiar.

NEET is not just another exam. It is the single gateway for undergraduate medical and dental admissions across India. Aspirants often spend years preparing, sacrificing school life, social life, and family time for a shot at securing a government medical seat.

That is why even the possibility of unfair advantage has triggered panic and outrage online.

Many students are questioning whether honest candidates can still compete fairly if exam-related material is allegedly circulating before the test.

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NTA Says Security Was 'Full Proof'

The National Testing Agency has defended the conduct of the examination, saying NEET-UG 2026 was held under “full security protocol”.

According to the agency, question papers were moved in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique watermark identifiers. Centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central command room. Biometric verification and 5G jammers were also reportedly used during the exam.

The NTA said it received inputs about possible irregularities on May 7 and forwarded them to central agencies the next day.

"These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action," the agency said.

The testing body also urged against drawing conclusions before the investigation ends.

"NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine including findings that may require further action will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure," the agency added.

Why This Case Could Become Bigger

This year, NEET-UG was conducted across 5,400-plus centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 international locations. The scale of the exam means even a small breach can affect lakhs of careers.

The fresh allegations are now increasing pressure on authorities to explain how such material allegedly circulated despite heightened surveillance measures.

With memories of the 2024 NEET paper leak row still fresh, the latest controversy could once again intensify demands for a complete overhaul of how India conducts high-stakes entrance exams.

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