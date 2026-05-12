IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant Set To Play, One Key Player Could Rest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India set to play one-off Test against Afghanistan post-IPL.

Shubman Gill likely to captain, batting unit largely intact.

Devdutt Padikkal favorite for number three, pace attack monitored.

Jasprit Bumrah may be rested, selectors eye young bowlers.

IND vs Afg Test: With IPL 2026 nearing its conclusion, Team India are preparing to switch focus back to red-ball cricket for the one off Test against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to be played from June 6 to June 10 at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh, before both sides face off in a three-match ODI series.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to field a near full strength squad for the Test encounter. While there had initially been speculation around workload management and resting senior players, the latest developments suggest that most of India’s firstchoice Test stars are likely to be available for selection after receiving clearance from the medical and fitness teams.

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Gill Likely To Captain, Core Batting Unit Expected To Stay Intact

Young opener Shubman Gill is reportedly set to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, continuing his rise as one of India’s key leaders across formats. The batting order is also expected to remain largely unchanged, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to open the innings.

Rishabh Pant is expected to return as a major presence in the middle order, adding stability and aggression to the batting lineup. Team management reportedly believes continuity in the batting unit will help maintain rhythm ahead of a busy international calendar.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the squad selection is the race for the number-three position. Reports indicate that Sai Sudharsan may miss out, with Devdutt Padikkal emerging as the frontrunner for the spot. Padikkal has been in impressive form in domestic cricket and the Ranji Trophy, which has reportedly caught the attention of selectors looking to reward consistent performances.

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Bumrah Could Be Rested, Selectors Monitoring Pace Attack Closely

India’s pace department could witness a few changes for the Afghanistan Test. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested as the management continues to monitor his workload ahead of upcoming assignments. The fitness and workload of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are also reportedly under assessment following a demanding IPL season.

Meanwhile, selectors are keeping a close eye on young fast bowler Aqib Nabi, who has impressed with his performances in domestic cricket. The Afghanistan Test could provide the youngster with an opportunity to break into the senior setup.

The probable Indian squad reportedly includes Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Aqib Nabi, Harsh Dubey, Mohammed Shami and Anshul Kamboj