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HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG: Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant Set To Play, One Key Player Could Rest

IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant Set To Play, One Key Player Could Rest

Ind vs Afg Test: India are likely to field a strong squad against Afghanistan in the one-off Test, with Shubman Gill set to captain while Bumrah may be rested.

By : ABP Live Sports | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 May 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India set to play one-off Test against Afghanistan post-IPL.
  • Shubman Gill likely to captain, batting unit largely intact.
  • Devdutt Padikkal favorite for number three, pace attack monitored.
  • Jasprit Bumrah may be rested, selectors eye young bowlers.

IND vs Afg Test: With IPL 2026 nearing its conclusion, Team India are preparing to switch focus back to red-ball cricket for the one off Test against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to be played from June 6 to June 10 at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh, before both sides face off in a three-match ODI series.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to field a near full strength squad for the Test encounter. While there had initially been speculation around workload management and resting senior players, the latest developments suggest that most of India’s firstchoice Test stars are likely to be available for selection after receiving clearance from the medical and fitness teams.

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Gill Likely To Captain, Core Batting Unit Expected To Stay Intact

Young opener Shubman Gill is reportedly set to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, continuing his rise as one of India’s key leaders across formats. The batting order is also expected to remain largely unchanged, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to open the innings.

Rishabh Pant is expected to return as a major presence in the middle order, adding stability and aggression to the batting lineup. Team management reportedly believes continuity in the batting unit will help maintain rhythm ahead of a busy international calendar.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the squad selection is the race for the number-three position. Reports indicate that Sai Sudharsan may miss out, with Devdutt Padikkal emerging as the frontrunner for the spot. Padikkal has been in impressive form in domestic cricket and the Ranji Trophy, which has reportedly caught the attention of selectors looking to reward consistent performances.

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Bumrah Could Be Rested, Selectors Monitoring Pace Attack Closely

India’s pace department could witness a few changes for the Afghanistan Test. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested as the management continues to monitor his workload ahead of upcoming assignments. The fitness and workload of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are also reportedly under assessment following a demanding IPL season.

Meanwhile, selectors are keeping a close eye on young fast bowler Aqib Nabi, who has impressed with his performances in domestic cricket. The Afghanistan Test could provide the youngster with an opportunity to break into the senior setup.

The probable Indian squad reportedly includes Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Aqib Nabi, Harsh Dubey, Mohammed Shami and Anshul Kamboj

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan be played?

The Test match is scheduled from June 6 to June 10 at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Who is likely to captain the Indian team for the Test against Afghanistan?

Shubman Gill is reportedly set to lead the side, continuing his role as a key leader for India.

Which batsmen are expected to open for India in the Test match?

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to open the innings for India in the Test against Afghanistan.

Will Jasprit Bumrah play in the Test against Afghanistan?

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested as the management monitors his workload ahead of future matches.

Who is the frontrunner for the number-three batting position?

Devdutt Padikkal is reportedly emerging as the frontrunner for the number-three spot due to his impressive domestic form.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Shubhman Gill Jasprit Bumrah IND VS AFG
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