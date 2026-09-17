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English NewsSportsCricketPrithvi Shaw & Akriti Agarwal End Engagement, Announce Separation On Instagram

Prithvi Shaw & Akriti Agarwal End Engagement, Announce Separation On Instagram

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have ended their engagement, citing personal circumstances while asking fans to respect their privacy.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal mutually ended their engagement.
  • Akriti Agarwal announced their mutual split, citing differing goals.
  • The couple had announced engagement and shared images online earlier.

Prithvi Shaw Akriti Agarwal Separation: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have decided to end their engagement, bringing their relationship to a close several months after they made their romance public. Agarwal announced the separation through Instagram, sharing a heartfelt note in which she explained that the couple had reached the decision together after recognising differences in their future plans and the circumstances surrounding them.

"With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future."

Akriti Agarwal Opens Up About Their Decision

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)

While announcing the end of their engagement, Akriti Agarwal made it clear that the decision was not rooted in a lack of affection.

She said that the two continue to care deeply for one another but had come to understand that their individual paths could no longer move forward together.

"As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways."

Read More: How Much Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Charge For One-Day Brand Promotion?

Agarwal also asked people to avoid drawing conclusions about what may have led to the breakup.

Couple Requests Privacy Following Split

As they begin the next chapter of their lives separately, Agarwal wished Shaw and herself “the best, peace, and happiness”.

She also appealed to the public to respect their privacy while they navigate what she described as a difficult period.

The announcement comes months after Shaw and Agarwal publicly confirmed their relationship.

The pair had taken their commitment a step further in March 2026, when they announced their engagement and Shaw shared photographs from the ceremony on social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has ended their engagement?

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have decided to end their engagement. They had made their romance public several months prior.

What was the reason for Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal's separation?

They mutually decided to part ways due to differences in their future plans and circumstances. Akriti Agarwal stated their individual paths were no longer meant to be together.

How was the separation announced?

Akriti Agarwal announced the separation through an Instagram post. She shared a heartfelt note explaining that the couple reached the decision together.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals IPL Akriti Agarwal
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