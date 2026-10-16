International Cricketer Who Played 4 T20 World Cups Retires! Injuries Force Him Out At 30

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brad Wheal retired from cricket due to recurring injuries.

Represented Scotland over a decade, with 51 wickets.

Played for Hampshire, winning two domestic trophies.

Scotland fast bowler Brad Wheal has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 30, bringing an end to a decade-long international career. The right-arm pacer said repeated injuries, including four stress fractures in his back and recent knee surgery, had made it increasingly difficult for him to meet the physical demands of fast bowling.

Brad Wheal Calls Time On Cricket Career

Wheal confirmed his decision in a statement released by Cricket Scotland on Friday, explaining that his body could no longer withstand the demands of professional cricket.

“I've loved my time at Hampshire and representing Scotland as a professional cricketer, but unfortunately, recurring injuries have forced my hand, and I've made the decision to retire from playing cricket,” Wheal said.

He admitted that the decision had not been easy but added that he was at peace with it after dealing with several injury setbacks.

Wheal represented Scotland in 44 international matches across ODIs and T20Is, taking 51 wickets. He made his international debut against Hong Kong in 2016 and went on to feature in four Men's T20 World Cups, including the latest edition co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Scotland Career Included Memorable World Cup Wins

Wheal played a role in two of Scotland's notable victories at the Men's T20 World Cup. He was part of the teams that defeated Bangladesh in 2021 and the West Indies in 2022, results that underlined Scotland's ability to challenge established international sides.

Reflecting on his time with the national team, Wheal said representing Scotland had been a source of pride for him and his family. He also highlighted the friendships and experiences he gained during his international career.

“It's been a huge part of my career and something I'll always look back on with really fond memories. I'll certainly be following the boys closely and supporting them from afar,” he said.

Brad Wheal's Hampshire Journey

Alongside his international career, Wheal spent several years with English county side Hampshire, joining the club in 2015. He played 131 matches for the county across formats and was part of two trophy-winning campaigns.

Hampshire won the One-Day Cup in 2018 and the T20 Blast in 2022 during his time with the club. Wheal thanked his teammates, coaches and support staff for their backing throughout his career, while also acknowledging Scotland supporters who travelled internationally to follow the team.

Cricket Scotland Pays Tribute To Wheal

Cricket Scotland head of performance Steve Snell praised Wheal's contribution to the national side over the past decade, highlighting his experience and performances on the international stage.

Snell pointed to Wheal's appearances at four T20 World Cups and his role in Scotland's memorable victories, adding that his professionalism and fast-bowling skills had been valuable to the squad.

He also thanked Wheal for his commitment to Scottish cricket and wished him well for the next stage of his life.

Wheal's retirement closes a significant chapter in Scotland's recent international history, with the fast bowler leaving behind 51 wickets and a decade of service to the national team.