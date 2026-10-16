Top 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Sixes: Abhishek Climbs To No. 3, No. 1 Will Shock You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma leads Indian T20I six-hitters with 205.

Abhishek Sharma ranks third with 142, nearing 150 sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya, Kohli complete India's top five.

Top 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Sixes: Abhishek Sharma’s explosive approach has quickly made him one of India’s most destructive batters in T20 Internationals. The left-hander is closing in on the 150-six mark and has already entered the top five among Indian players in the format. At the top of the list remains Rohit Sharma, whose record-setting tally continues to set the benchmark for India’s biggest hitters.

Top 5 Indian Batters With Most Sixes In T20Is

1. Rohit Sharma: 205 sixes

Rohit leads India’s list with 205 sixes in 151 T20I innings. The former captain remains one of the format’s most prolific power-hitters despite retiring from T20 Internationals. His tally also places him among the leading six-hitters in men’s T20I cricket worldwide.

2. Suryakumar Yadav: 179 sixes

Suryakumar Yadav occupies second place with 179 sixes in 107 innings. Known for his unconventional strokeplay and ability to find gaps across the ground, he has been one of India’s key attacking batters in the shortest format.

3. Abhishek Sharma: 142 sixes

Abhishek has struck 142 sixes in 65 T20I innings, putting him eight hits away from reaching 150. His aggressive approach from the opening ball has helped him climb the rankings quickly.

He has scored 2,065 runs in T20 Internationals, including three centuries and 14 half-centuries. Abhishek has also hit 199 fours, leaving him one boundary short of the 200-mark in that category.

His recent performances, including a 61 in the Asian Games final and a 69 in Indore, have added to the attention surrounding his rapid rise. The upcoming matches against the West Indies could give him another opportunity to close in on the milestone.

4. Hardik Pandya: 126 sixes

Hardik Pandya is fourth with 126 sixes in 109 innings. The all-rounder has regularly provided India with late-innings power, combining his ability to clear the boundary with contributions across batting and bowling.

5. Virat Kohli: 124 sixes

Virat Kohli completes the top five with 124 sixes in 117 T20I innings. Although he has retired from the format, his record keeps him among India’s leading six-hitters in T20 Internationals.

Sanju Samson is another Indian batter to have crossed the 100-six mark in the format.

Can Abhishek Sharma Reach 150 Sixes Soon?

With 142 sixes already to his name, Abhishek is within reach of another significant T20I milestone. His attacking style gives him opportunities to make rapid progress, although the timing will depend on his performances in the coming matches.

Rohit’s tally of 205 remains the benchmark at the top of India’s list. Abhishek’s rise, however, highlights how quickly the next generation of Indian T20 batters is making its mark.