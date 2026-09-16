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English NewsSportsCricketHow Much Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Charge For One-Day Brand Promotion? You'll Be Surprised

How Much Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Charge For One-Day Brand Promotion? You'll Be Surprised

The reported fee is said to cover a range of promotional activities, including advertising campaigns, photoshoots, social media promotions and public appearances.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 04:29 PM (IST)

The popularity of 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has continued to rise rapidly. His performances with the bat have attracted significant attention, and he is increasingly being regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

His growing profile has also boosted his appeal to brands. According to a recent report, the teenager's fee for a single day of promotional work has increased significantly following his breakthrough in the IPL and subsequent entry into international cricket.

Vaibhav Reportedly Charges ₹2 Crore A Day

A report published by the Hindustan Times claimed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi commands around ₹2 crore for one day of brand-related work.

The reported fee is said to cover a range of promotional activities, including advertising campaigns, photoshoots, social media promotions and public appearances.

However, there is no official confirmation from Vaibhav or his representatives regarding the exact amount he charges brands.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Team India's Star Spinner Ruled Out, BCCI Set To Name Replacement

His Brand Value Rose After IPL Breakthrough

Vaibhav's reported commercial value was considerably lower before his IPL breakthrough. According to the report, brands such as Complan and Red Bull had previously signed deals with him worth approximately ₹1 crore.

His profile grew considerably after his IPL stint and subsequent selection for the Indian team, leading to increased interest from advertisers and brands.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's International Career

Vaibhav made his international debut in July and has so far featured in six T20I matches for India.

He has batted in all six games, accumulating 193 runs at an average of 32.16 and an impressive strike rate of 189.21. The young batter has already registered two half-centuries, with his highest score standing at 81.

With his international career still in its early stages, Vaibhav's growing performances on the field are also contributing to his rapidly increasing profile off it

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Brand Promotion Fee
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