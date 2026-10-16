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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rinku Singh’s Missing Dog Found After 4 Days, Sister Shares Emotional Video

WATCH: Rinku Singh’s Missing Dog Found After 4 Days, Sister Shares Emotional Video

Rinku Singh’s missing dog Brudo has returned home after four days in Aligarh. His sister Neha shared an emotional reunion video and thanked those who helped.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rinku Singh's family reunited with their missing Labrador, Brudo.
  • Five-year-old Labrador Brudo went missing for four days.
  • Neha Singh used social media, appealing for public assistance.
  • The emotional reunion brought relief, thanking all who helped.

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s family has reunited with their pet dog, Brudo, four days after the five-year-old Labrador went missing in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Rinku’s sister, Neha Singh, shared an emotional video announcing his return and thanked everyone who helped during the search. The reunion brought relief to the family after days of looking for their beloved pet.

Brudo Returns Home After Four-Day Search

Neha shared the happy news on social media, expressing her excitement at having Brudo back home. She also described an emotional moment when Sonu called out to the dog, who immediately ran towards him and hugged him.

“Our Broodo has arrived. I am very happy. He was missing since four days,” Neha said in the video.

She added that Brudo must have missed the family as much as they had missed him. Neha also thanked her Instagram followers and other social media users who shared information and supported the family’s efforts to locate the missing dog.

The family’s appeal had drawn attention online as they sought help from the public. The support and information shared by people eventually helped bring the search to a happy conclusion.

How Rinku Singh’s Dog Went Missing In Aligarh

Brudo went missing on October 12 after leaving the family’s home in the Golden State housing society at the Ozone City complex in Aligarh. He usually went for his morning walk at around 10 am but did not return that day.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the Labrador heading towards a nearby park. The family searched the housing society, the park and surrounding areas, including locations near houses under construction, but initially struggled to find him.

Neha then turned to social media, sharing Brudo’s photographs and videos to help people identify him. She also highlighted the red belt around his neck as a distinctive identifying feature.

After four days of uncertainty, Brudo’s return brought relief to the family. Neha’s reunion video captured their happiness and acknowledged the people who helped them during the search.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Rinku Singh's pet dog that went missing?

Rinku Singh's pet dog is named Brudo. He is a five-year-old Labrador who went missing from their home in Aligarh.

How long was Rinku Singh's dog, Brudo, missing?

Brudo was missing for four days. He went missing on October 12 and was reunited with the family shortly after.

Who announced the return of Brudo and what helped in finding him?

Rinku Singh's sister, Neha Singh, announced Brudo's return. Public support and shared information from a social media appeal greatly assisted in locating him.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Rinku Singh Cricket Brudo Rinku Singh Dog
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