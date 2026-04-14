Pat Cummins Injury Update: IPL 2026 Comeback Date Revealed

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans have finally received a definitive timeline for the return of their regular captain, Pat Cummins. The Australian fast bowler, who has been sidelined with a persistent back injury, is expected to rejoin the squad and take the field during the latter half of IPL 2026.

Comeback Plan

According to the latest updates, Pat Cummins has made positive progress in his rehabilitation:

Return Date: If cleared by Cricket Australia (CA) following a final pre-scheduled scan, Pat Cummins is expected to rejoin SRH squad as early as April 17, 2026.

Target Match: He is likely to be available for the high-voltage clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 18 or shortly thereafter.

Cummins has confirmed that he is now bowling every third day in the nets. His goal is to be match-ready for the second half of the tournament and the playoffs.

Managing Absence

In Pat Cummins' absence, Ishan Kishan has been leading the "Orange Army" as the stand-in captain. The team has faced challenges in the bowling department, particularly in defending totals, making Cummins' return a critical boost for their campaign.

Background on Injury

Pat Cummins has had a limited run in competitive cricket since mid-2025 due to a lumbar stress injury. This issue forced him to miss the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the initial phase of this IPL season. He recently flew back to Australia for a final assessment overseen by Cricket Australia to ensure he is fully fit for both the IPL and Australia’s upcoming international schedule, including a Test series against Bangladesh in August.

Coach’s Corner

While the team awaits their leader, the management remains optimistic. Cummins himself stated on the Business of Sport podcast: “We’ve mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament... hopefully play the back half plus the finals.”