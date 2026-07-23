Former Pakistan Cricketer Backs PM Modi Amid Jantar Mantar Protests

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has weighed in on the ongoing demonstrations in New Delhi, voicing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioning the motives behind frequent anti-government protests in India.

Reacting to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, the 45-year-old took to social media to express his concern over what he termed a predictable pattern in domestic unrest.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaneria outlined what he viewed as a set formula behind recurring protests:

"I am disturbed because every protest in India seems to have the same script. 1. Abuse Lord Ram. 2. Abuse Bharat Mata. 3. Abuse PM Modi. 4. Abuse PM Modi's late mother. 5. Abuse Brahmins. 6. Abuse Hindutva," Kaneria wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I am disturbed because every protest in India seems to have the same script.



1. Abuse Lord Ram.



2. Abuse Bharat Mata.



3. Abuse PM Modi.



4. Abuse PM Modi’s late mother.



5. Abuse Brahmins.



6. Abuse Hindutva.



No discussion.



No solutions.



Only slogans, abuse, and chaos.



The… — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) July 22, 2026

Kaneria warned that political factions attempting to trigger chaotic, Nepal-style political instability were operating under a delusion. He further cautioned that prioritizing disruption over verified facts hinders national progress and undermines constructive policy dialogue.

"No discussion. No solutions. Only slogans, abuse, and chaos. The opposition seems to be living under the illusion that one day they will be able to create a Nepal-like situation in India."

PM Modi's first reaction to CJP Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the establishment of fast-track courts to expedite the trial of paper leak cases and ensure strict punishment for those found guilty. The move is aimed at delivering swift justice and strengthening the integrity of the country's examination system.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.”

“This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” the prime minister said.