IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketFormer Pakistan Cricketer Backs PM Modi Amid Jantar Mantar Protests

Former Pakistan Cricketer Backs PM Modi Amid Jantar Mantar Protests

Kaneria warned that political factions attempting to trigger chaotic, Nepal-style political instability were operating under a delusion.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has weighed in on the ongoing demonstrations in New Delhi, voicing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioning the motives behind frequent anti-government protests in India.

Reacting to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, the 45-year-old took to social media to express his concern over what he termed a predictable pattern in domestic unrest.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaneria outlined what he viewed as a set formula behind recurring protests:

"I am disturbed because every protest in India seems to have the same script. 1. Abuse Lord Ram. 2. Abuse Bharat Mata. 3. Abuse PM Modi. 4. Abuse PM Modi's late mother. 5. Abuse Brahmins. 6. Abuse Hindutva," Kaneria wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kaneria warned that political factions attempting to trigger chaotic, Nepal-style political instability were operating under a delusion. He further cautioned that prioritizing disruption over verified facts hinders national progress and undermines constructive policy dialogue.

"No discussion. No solutions. Only slogans, abuse, and chaos. The opposition seems to be living under the illusion that one day they will be able to create a Nepal-like situation in India."

PM Modi's first reaction to CJP Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the establishment of fast-track courts to expedite the trial of paper leak cases and ensure strict punishment for those found guilty. The move is aimed at delivering swift justice and strengthening the integrity of the country's examination system.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.”

“This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” the prime minister said.

Published at : 23 Jul 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Danish Kaneria PM Modi Pakistan Jantar Mantar Protests
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Former Pakistan Cricketer Backs PM Modi Amid Jantar Mantar Protests
Former Pakistan Cricketer Backs PM Modi Amid Jantar Mantar Protests
Cricket
Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence, Makes Emotional Appeal As CJP Protests Escalate In Delhi
Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence, Makes Emotional Appeal As CJP Protests Escalate In Delhi
Cricket
IPL 2027 Auction: Two England Players Set For Big Payday, One Could Break Records
IPL 2027 Auction: Two England Players Set For Big Payday, One Could Break Records
Cricket
IND vs ZIM 1st T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi's Return Likely Amid Middle-Order Selection Dilemma
IND vs ZIM 1st T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi's Return Likely Amid Middle-Order Selection Dilemma
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Responds to PM Modi’s NEET Message, Demands Minister’s Removal
Education Alert: PM Modi Breaks Silence on NEET Row, Promises Strict Action
Breaking News: PM Modi Addresses Students Amid NEET Row, Promises Strict Action
Breaking News: ACP Vivek Bhagat Injured in Fresh Violence During Delhi Protest
Breaking News: Fresh Violence Erupts During Delhi Protests, Several Police Personnel Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget