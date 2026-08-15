Devdutt Padikkal’s Maiden Test Ton Puts India In Command After Rain-Hit Day In Galle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India finished Day 1 at 278/2 against Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten maiden Test century (131).

KL Rahul retired hurt after scoring valuable 77 runs.

Sri Lanka bowlers struggled for breakthroughs as India dominated.

SL vs IND Test, Day 1 Highlights: India finished Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on 288/2 in 73 overs at Galle after winning the toss and opting to bat. Devdutt Padikkal led the charge with an unbeaten 131 off 178 balls, while Rishabh Pant was 27 not out at stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 32, Shubman Gill made 16 and KL Rahul retired hurt on 77.

Padikkal Turns Test Return Into A Statement

Padikkal made the most of his opportunity at No. 3, producing his first Test century in only his third Test appearance.

The left-hander completed his hundred from 134 balls and continued to bat positively thereafter. He finished the day with 131 runs from 178 deliveries, including 12 fours and a six.

His century also earned him a place alongside Sourav Ganguly in a notable Indian record. Padikkal became only the second Indian left-hander in the 21st century to score a Test hundred at No. 3, after Ganguly's 2002 century against England.

Padikkal's innings came after Jaiswal's dismissal at 47. The Karnataka batter then combined with Rahul to take India through a crucial period of the opening day.

Rahul’s 77 Gives India A Strong Platform

Rahul played a typically patient innings, scoring 77 off 162 balls, with nine fours and a six.

He and Padikkal added 150 runs for the second wicket, turning India's position around after Jaiswal's departure. Rahul was eventually forced to retire hurt after suffering severe cramps, with the team physio accompanying him from the field.

The setback did little to derail India's progress. Padikkal continued to control the innings alongside Shubman Gill, who added 16 before being dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya.

Pant Joins Padikkal As India Finish Strong

Gill's dismissal left India at 236/2, but there was no late collapse.

Rishabh Pant walked in and immediately settled into the innings alongside Padikkal. The pair added an unbeaten 52 runs, taking India to 288/2 before stumps.

Pant ended the day on 27 off 36 balls, including three fours and a six, while Padikkal remained unbeaten on 131.

Earlier, Jaiswal and Rahul had added 47 for the opening wicket before a mix-up resulted in Jaiswal being run out for 32.

Rain Interrupts Sri Lanka’s Fightback

Sri Lanka's bowlers struggled to make regular breakthroughs as India's batters kept the scoreboard moving. Prabath Jayasuriya eventually provided the hosts with their second wicket when Gill edged behind for 16.

Rain also disrupted the day's proceedings, but India remained in control whenever play resumed.

With eight wickets still in hand, Padikkal and Pant at the crease, and a sizeable first-innings total within reach, India will start Day 2 in a commanding position. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will need early wickets to prevent the visitors from turning their strong opening day into a potentially decisive first-innings advantage.