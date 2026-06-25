Pakistan's 2028 T20 World Cup Spot In Doubt? ICC Rules Explained

Pakistan's campaign at 2026 Women's T20 World Cup has been disappointing. After suffering three consecutive defeats, the team was eliminated from semi-final contention, and another loss in its fourth group-stage match further dented its hopes of securing direct qualification for the next edition of the tournament (Women's T20 World Cup 2028).

ICC has divided the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup into two groups of six teams each. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, while the remaining teams are eliminated after the group stage. However, finishing outside the semi-final spots does not necessarily end a team's hopes of automatic qualification for the next World Cup.

ICC Rules Explained

Under ICC regulations, the teams that finish in the top four positions of their respective groups earn direct qualification for the next Women's T20 World Cup. Based on their current standing, Pakistan are unlikely to secure a top-four finish in Group A, which would normally put their automatic qualification in jeopardy.

Why Pakistan Need Not Worry

Despite their struggles in the tournament, Pakistan's place in the next Women's T20 World Cup is already secure. The reason is simple: Pakistan are scheduled to host the next edition of the tournament and, as hosts, receive an automatic berth regardless of their performance in the current competition.

Had Pakistan not been the host nation, they would have needed to qualify either through the designated qualification pathway or by meeting the ICC's ranking-based criteria. Hosting rights, however, guarantee their participation and remove any uncertainty over qualification.

Race for Direct Qualification Intensifies

With the host nation already assured of a place, the battle for automatic qualification remains crucial for several other teams that have fallen out of semi-final contention. These sides will now focus on finishing inside the top four of their respective groups to avoid the qualification route.

At present, the Netherlands face an uphill task in their bid to secure a top-four finish in Group A, while Ireland and Scotland also appear to be struggling to remain in contention for automatic qualification from Group B.

As the group stage enters its decisive phase, the fight for direct entry into the next Women's T20 World Cup remains one of the tournament's key subplots.