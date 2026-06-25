Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan's 2028 T20 World Cup Spot In Doubt? ICC Rules Explained

Pakistan's 2028 T20 World Cup Spot In Doubt? ICC Rules Explained

Under ICC regulations, the teams that finish in the top four positions of their respective groups earn direct qualification for the next Women's T20 World Cup.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 07:41 AM (IST)

Pakistan's campaign at 2026 Women's T20 World Cup has been disappointing. After suffering three consecutive defeats, the team was eliminated from semi-final contention, and another loss in its fourth group-stage match further dented its hopes of securing direct qualification for the next edition of the tournament (Women's T20 World Cup 2028).

ICC has divided the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup into two groups of six teams each. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, while the remaining teams are eliminated after the group stage. However, finishing outside the semi-final spots does not necessarily end a team's hopes of automatic qualification for the next World Cup.

ICC Rules Explained 

Under ICC regulations, the teams that finish in the top four positions of their respective groups earn direct qualification for the next Women's T20 World Cup. Based on their current standing, Pakistan are unlikely to secure a top-four finish in Group A, which would normally put their automatic qualification in jeopardy.

Why Pakistan Need Not Worry

Despite their struggles in the tournament, Pakistan's place in the next Women's T20 World Cup is already secure. The reason is simple: Pakistan are scheduled to host the next edition of the tournament and, as hosts, receive an automatic berth regardless of their performance in the current competition.

Had Pakistan not been the host nation, they would have needed to qualify either through the designated qualification pathway or by meeting the ICC's ranking-based criteria. Hosting rights, however, guarantee their participation and remove any uncertainty over qualification.

Race for Direct Qualification Intensifies

With the host nation already assured of a place, the battle for automatic qualification remains crucial for several other teams that have fallen out of semi-final contention. These sides will now focus on finishing inside the top four of their respective groups to avoid the qualification route.

At present, the Netherlands face an uphill task in their bid to secure a top-four finish in Group A, while Ireland and Scotland also appear to be struggling to remain in contention for automatic qualification from Group B.

As the group stage enters its decisive phase, the fight for direct entry into the next Women's T20 World Cup remains one of the tournament's key subplots.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Pakistan qualified for the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup?

Yes, Pakistan's place is secure. As the host nation for the next tournament, they receive an automatic berth regardless of their current performance.

How do teams usually qualify directly for the next Women's T20 World Cup?

Under ICC regulations, the top four teams from each group in the current tournament earn direct qualification. This allows them to avoid the general qualification pathway.

What is Pakistan's performance in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup?

Pakistan has had a disappointing campaign, suffering three consecutive defeats and being eliminated from semi-final contention. Another loss further hurt their direct qualification chances.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC Pakistan T20 World Cup 2028
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan's 2028 T20 World Cup Spot In Doubt? ICC Rules Explained
Pakistan's 2028 T20 World Cup Spot In Doubt? ICC Rules Explained
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Signs Off From LSG With Three-Word Note - Check Viral Post
Rishabh Pant Signs Off From LSG With Three-Word Note - Check Viral Post
Cricket
Police Complaint Filed Against Delhi Capitals Cricketer; Investigation Underway
Police Complaint Filed Against Delhi Capitals Cricketer; Investigation Underway
Cricket
Team India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents
Team India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Report Flags Financial Irregularities, Raises Questions Over Trust Oversight
Kolkata Taratala Roof Collapse: 60 Workers Feared Trapped as Massive Rescue Operation Intensifies
Kolkata Warehouse Collapse: Three Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped as Army Joins Massive Rescue Operation
Punjab Politics: CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Fake Video Allegations, Calls It a Political Conspiracy
Arunachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cloudburst Triggers Massive Landslide, Residential Area Buried Under Debris
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget