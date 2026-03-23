PAK-Based Armed Group Threatens David Warner, Steve Smith & International Stars To Skip PSL

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The 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been thrust into a security crisis following a direct and chilling ultimatum issued by an armed opposition group. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already announced a scaled-back tournament restricted to Karachi and Lahore due to the West Asia conflict and a national fuel crisis, new reports suggest a much more sinister threat is targeting the league’s international stars.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a Pakistan-based armed group, has issued a public warning advising global icons like David Warner, Steve Smith, and Daryl Mitchell. In a statement that has sent ripples through the cricketing world, the group urged overseas players to withdraw from the competition, stating that their safety cannot be guaranteed if they land in Pakistan.

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Armed opposition groups in Pakistan have issued a statement urging all foreign players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches to avoid traveling to Pakistan, stating that their security is not guaranteed and there is a risk of harm.

The… pic.twitter.com/caf7Tim1ep — Islamabad Post (@ISBPost) March 23, 2026

The Chilling Ultimatum: "Withdraw Immediately"

The group's leadership clarified their stance in a statement to The Sunday Guardian, emphasizing that while they are not opposed to the sport of cricket itself, they consider the current security landscape in Pakistan entirely unsuitable for a high-profile international event. The commander of the group was blunt in his warning to international cricket boards, shifting the entire burden of responsibility onto the players and their respective organizations.

When pressed on how the group would react if the players ignored the warning and proceeded with the tournament, the commander asserted that they would use every means within their capacity to ensure the event is disrupted. The group has pledged to do its best to prevent matches from taking place and to ensure that international stars do not take to the field, creating a high-stakes standoff just days before the March 26 kickoff.

Marquee Stars in the Crosshairs

The 11th edition of the PSL was set to be one of its most star-studded yet, featuring a powerhouse Australian contingent including David Warner, Steve Smith, and Adam Zampa, alongside England’s Moeen Ali and New Zealand’s Devon Conway. These players are now at the center of a geopolitical and security storm that threatens to derail the entire season.

Although the PCB recently announced that the tournament would be restricted to just two venues, Karachi and Lahore, and played without spectators, these measures were officially attributed to the regional fuel crisis. However, the emergence of this specific targeted threat against individual players suggests a far more complex security challenge that the Pakistani government must now navigate.

Will the Stars Stay or Go?

As the opening ceremony (which has already been officially cancelled) nears, all eyes are on the international cricket boards and the players themselves. With the group promising to ensure the tournament is "disrupted," the pressure on Cricket Australia, the ECB, and New Zealand Cricket to prioritize player welfare has reached a breaking point.

The PCB finds itself in a desperate race to provide ironclad security guarantees to its most valuable assets. Whether the international stars on whose shoulders PSL earns its revenue will actually take the field remains the biggest question mark of the 2026 sporting calendar.