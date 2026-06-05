BCCI's Proposed Rule Change Could Transform How Players Retire - Details Inside

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is strongly considering a sweeping policy change that could fundamentally redefine player retirements and their subsequent involvement in overseas T20 franchise leagues, Cricbuzz reported. The cricket board is looking to discourage early retirements, ensuring players do not leave domestic or international cricket solely to join foreign franchise competitions.

During an online Apex Council meeting, BCCI deliberated on a strict proposal that would enforce a minimum five-year cooling-off period before any retired player who has competed in foreign leagues can return to any official role or capacity within Indian cricket.

Closing Retirement "Grey Zone"

Under the current framework, active Indian cricketers - whether international stars, domestic stalwarts, or IPL-contracted personnel - are explicitly barred from participating in rival global T20 leagues. However, a regulatory loophole has allowed players to abruptly announce their retirement from the Indian ecosystem, instantly making themselves eligible to cash in on lucrative opportunities abroad.

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"The idea is to send a message to the players to be sure of their decision. Modalities will be worked out before rules are framed, looking at all parameters," said a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.

Under the discussed framework, the cooling-off period would be reduced to just a single year if a retired individual chooses not to play in any league globally during that timeframe. However, those stepping directly onto the foreign franchise circuit would face the full five-year restriction.

After announcing his retirement, Vijay Shankar secured a deal with the Kandy Royals for the 2026 Lanka Premier League. His decision mirrors those of several former Indian cricketers - among them Dinesh Karthik, Yuvraj Singh, Unmukt Chand, Pravin Tambe, and Irfan Pathan - who left domestic cricket behind to participate in overseas franchise tournaments.