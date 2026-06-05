The BCCI is considering a policy change to redefine player retirements and their involvement in overseas T20 leagues. It aims to discourage players from taking early retirement solely to join foreign franchise competitions.
BCCI's Proposed Rule Change Could Transform How Players Retire - Details Inside
Under the current framework, active Indian cricketers - whether international stars, domestic stalwarts, or IPL-contracted personnel - are barred from participating in rival global T20 leagues.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is strongly considering a sweeping policy change that could fundamentally redefine player retirements and their subsequent involvement in overseas T20 franchise leagues, Cricbuzz reported. The cricket board is looking to discourage early retirements, ensuring players do not leave domestic or international cricket solely to join foreign franchise competitions.
During an online Apex Council meeting, BCCI deliberated on a strict proposal that would enforce a minimum five-year cooling-off period before any retired player who has competed in foreign leagues can return to any official role or capacity within Indian cricket.
Closing Retirement "Grey Zone"
Under the current framework, active Indian cricketers - whether international stars, domestic stalwarts, or IPL-contracted personnel - are explicitly barred from participating in rival global T20 leagues. However, a regulatory loophole has allowed players to abruptly announce their retirement from the Indian ecosystem, instantly making themselves eligible to cash in on lucrative opportunities abroad.
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"The idea is to send a message to the players to be sure of their decision. Modalities will be worked out before rules are framed, looking at all parameters," said a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.
Under the discussed framework, the cooling-off period would be reduced to just a single year if a retired individual chooses not to play in any league globally during that timeframe. However, those stepping directly onto the foreign franchise circuit would face the full five-year restriction.
After announcing his retirement, Vijay Shankar secured a deal with the Kandy Royals for the 2026 Lanka Premier League. His decision mirrors those of several former Indian cricketers - among them Dinesh Karthik, Yuvraj Singh, Unmukt Chand, Pravin Tambe, and Irfan Pathan - who left domestic cricket behind to participate in overseas franchise tournaments.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new policy is the BCCI considering regarding player retirements?
Why is the BCCI proposing changes to its retirement policy?
The BCCI aims to discourage players from taking early retirement from domestic or international cricket merely to join lucrative foreign franchise leagues. An official stated it's to make players sure of their decision.
What is the proposed cooling-off period for retired players?
A minimum five-year cooling-off period is proposed for retired players who compete in foreign leagues before returning to Indian cricket roles. This period reduces to one year if they don't play in any global league.
What loophole currently allows players to join foreign leagues after retiring?
While active Indian cricketers are barred from rival global T20 leagues, a regulatory loophole allows players to announce retirement from the Indian system and immediately become eligible for overseas opportunities.