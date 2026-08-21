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English NewsSportsCricketNever Got Out For Zero! These 10 Batsmen Boast A Unique ODI Record

Never Got Out For Zero! These 10 Batsmen Boast A Unique ODI Record

These ODI batsmen never suffered the dreaded duck in their careers, with Kepler Wessels leading a rare list that includes a few Indian players too.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kepler Wessels leads with 105 duck-free ODI innings.
  • Daryl Mitchell, Salman Agha maintain their active no-duck streaks.
  • Yashpal Sharma holds India's record with 40 duck-free innings.

ODI Records: A duck is one of the most unwanted numbers a batsman can have next to their name, but a select group of ODI cricketers managed to avoid it throughout their careers. Kepler Wessels sits at the top of this unusual list. The former Australia and South Africa batsman played 105 ODI innings and never once was dismissed without scoring. He accumulated 3,367 runs during that period, making his record particularly remarkable. The record highlights an unusual aspect of batting consistency.

Wessels Leads The Rare ODI Record

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is another active-era name who has maintained a similar record. He has batted in 57 ODI innings without being dismissed for zero and has scored 2,811 runs.

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha has also avoided the dreaded duck across 45 ODI innings, collecting 1,566 runs.

Read More: Ex-Australia Star Smashes Century For Portugal, Ends Long Wait For Maiden International Ton

India's Yashpal Sharma features prominently on the list as well. The former India batsman played 40 ODI innings between 1978 and 1985 and never returned to the pavilion without scoring. He finished his ODI career with 883 runs.

South Africa's Peter Kirsten matched Yashpal's 40 innings without a duck, although he accumulated considerably more runs, finishing with 1,293.

Jacques Rudolph, another South African batsman, avoided a duck in 39 ODI innings while scoring 1,174 runs. Ireland's Curtis Campher also went through his first 39 ODI innings without being dismissed for zero.

More batsmen Who Avoided The Duck

The list extends beyond the leading names. Former Australia spinner Nathan Hauritz batted 32 times in ODIs without recording a duck, scoring 336 runs.

United States batsman Gajanand Singh also avoided the unwanted dismissal across 32 innings, accumulating 986 runs.

Former England wicketkeeper Jack Russell completed 31 ODI innings without being dismissed for zero, while Netherlands batsman Tom Cooper achieved the same feat over 31 innings.

For India, Yashpal Sharma remains the standout name when it comes to the number of ODI innings played without a duck. He holds the national record with 40 such innings.

Washington Sundar is next among Indian batsmen, having gone 23 ODI innings without being dismissed for zero.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for playing the most ODI innings without scoring a duck?

Kepler Wessels holds this record, having played 105 ODI innings without ever being dismissed for zero. He accumulated 3,367 runs during his career.

Are there any active cricketers known for avoiding ducks in ODIs?

Yes, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is an active player who has batted in 57 ODI innings without being dismissed for zero. Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha also has 45 duck-free innings.

Which Indian cricketer has the most ODI innings without a duck?

Yashpal Sharma holds the national record for India, playing 40 ODI innings between 1978 and 1985 without ever being dismissed for zero. He scored 883 runs.

What does avoiding a duck throughout an ODI career signify?

It highlights an unusual aspect of batting consistency. These players managed to score at least one run in every inning they played, showcasing consistent scoring ability.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Daryl Mitchell Washington Sundar ODI Records Salman Ali Agha
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