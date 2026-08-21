Ex-Australia Star Smashes Century For Portugal, Ends Long Wait For Maiden International Ton

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moises Henriques scored 111 for Portugal in T20 qualifier.

His 111 became Portugal's second-fastest, second-highest T20I.

Portugal secured a 91-run DLS victory after rain intervened.

Moises Henriques Century Portugal: Moises Henriques has finally reached three figures in international cricket, but the milestone came in an unexpected setting. The former Australian all-rounder produced a spectacular century for Portugal during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier C clash against the Czech Republic. Henriques was the driving force behind Portugal's imposing total, producing a sensational 111 from just 51 deliveries as his side posted 211/ in their 20 overs.

Henriques Blasts Second-Fastest Portugal T20I Century

Moises Henriques wasted little time finding his rhythm and brought up his century in only 48 balls.

His explosive innings contained 12 fours and seven sixes, meaning 90 of his 111 runs came through boundaries.

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The century is now the second-fastest recorded by a Portugal batsman in men's T20 internationals, adding another notable entry to Henriques' career statistics.

His 111 also ranks as Portugal's second-highest individual score in the format. Henriques' innings was particularly striking because the rest of the Portugal batting line-up collectively contributed only 100 runs to the team's total.

Despite representing Australia extensively at the international level during his career, this was his first century in international cricket, and it came while representing Portugal.

Christopher De Freitas Still Holds Portugal's Record

Henriques narrowly missed out on Portugal's fastest T20I century. That mark belongs to Christopher de Freitas, who reached three figures in just 43 deliveries against Norway earlier this year.

De Freitas also owns Portugal's highest individual T20I score. He smashed 125 runs in that same match against Norway, putting him ahead of Henriques on both the fastest-century and highest-score lists.

Henriques' performance nevertheless underlined his impact as Portugal look to make progress in the European qualification tournament.

Portugal Seal Comfortable Win After Rain Intervenes

After Portugal posted 211, the Czech Republic faced a daunting chase but struggled badly against the bowling attack.

The Czech side reached only 24/5 after 8.5 overs before rain brought the contest to an early end. With no realistic prospect of completing the chase, the result was decided through the DLS method.

Portugal were eventually awarded a commanding 91-run victory, with Henriques' remarkable hundred providing the foundation for a dominant performance.