IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketEx-Australia Star Smashes Century For Portugal, Ends Long Wait For Maiden International Ton

Ex-Australia Star Smashes Century For Portugal, Ends Long Wait For Maiden International Ton

Moises Henriques smashed his maiden international century for Portugal, hitting 111 off 51 balls as his side defeated the Czech Republic by 91 runs.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Moises Henriques scored 111 for Portugal in T20 qualifier.
  • His 111 became Portugal's second-fastest, second-highest T20I.
  • Portugal secured a 91-run DLS victory after rain intervened.

Moises Henriques Century Portugal: Moises Henriques has finally reached three figures in international cricket, but the milestone came in an unexpected setting. The former Australian all-rounder produced a spectacular century for Portugal during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier C clash against the Czech Republic. Henriques was the driving force behind Portugal's imposing total, producing a sensational 111 from just 51 deliveries as his side posted 211/ in their 20 overs.

Henriques Blasts Second-Fastest Portugal T20I Century

Moises Henriques wasted little time finding his rhythm and brought up his century in only 48 balls.

His explosive innings contained 12 fours and seven sixes, meaning 90 of his 111 runs came through boundaries.

Read More: Messi Jersey Leaves Ronaldo Memorabilia In The Dust, Sells For Nearly 6 Times The Price

The century is now the second-fastest recorded by a Portugal batsman in men's T20 internationals, adding another notable entry to Henriques' career statistics.

His 111 also ranks as Portugal's second-highest individual score in the format. Henriques' innings was particularly striking because the rest of the Portugal batting line-up collectively contributed only 100 runs to the team's total.

Despite representing Australia extensively at the international level during his career, this was his first century in international cricket, and it came while representing Portugal.

Christopher De Freitas Still Holds Portugal's Record

Henriques narrowly missed out on Portugal's fastest T20I century. That mark belongs to Christopher de Freitas, who reached three figures in just 43 deliveries against Norway earlier this year.

De Freitas also owns Portugal's highest individual T20I score. He smashed 125 runs in that same match against Norway, putting him ahead of Henriques on both the fastest-century and highest-score lists.

Henriques' performance nevertheless underlined his impact as Portugal look to make progress in the European qualification tournament.

Portugal Seal Comfortable Win After Rain Intervenes

After Portugal posted 211, the Czech Republic faced a daunting chase but struggled badly against the bowling attack.

The Czech side reached only 24/5 after 8.5 overs before rain brought the contest to an early end. With no realistic prospect of completing the chase, the result was decided through the DLS method.

Portugal were eventually awarded a commanding 91-run victory, with Henriques' remarkable hundred providing the foundation for a dominant performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone did Moises Henriques achieve for Portugal?

Moises Henriques scored his first international century, an impressive 111 runs off 51 balls, while representing Portugal against the Czech Republic. This was his maiden century in international cricket.

How quickly did Henriques reach his century for Portugal?

Henriques reached his century in just 48 balls. This makes it the second-fastest T20 International century ever recorded by a Portugal batsman.

What was the final outcome of the match where Henriques scored his century?

Portugal posted 211 runs, and after rain intervened, they secured a dominant 91-run victory over the Czech Republic using the DLS method. Henriques' century was crucial to their win.

Did Moises Henriques break any records with his century?

His 111 runs is Portugal's second-highest individual T20I score, and his 48-ball century is the second-fastest for Portugal. Christopher de Freitas holds both record highs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Aug 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Moises Henriques T20 World Cup ICC Portugal Cricket
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ex-Australia Star Smashes Century For Portugal, Ends Long Wait For Maiden International Ton
Ex-Australia Star Smashes Century For Portugal, Ends Long Wait For Maiden International Ton
Cricket
India’s Bangladesh Tour In Doubt Again? BCB President Hints At Possible Date Change
India’s Bangladesh Tour In Doubt Again? BCB President Hints At Possible Date Change
Cricket
Only 3 IPL Players Have 1,000+ Runs & 150+ Wickets, Just One Is Indian!
Only 3 IPL Players Have 1,000+ Runs & 150+ Wickets, Just One Is Indian!
Cricket
WATCH: Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Plays Father’s Iconic Shot In Identical Fashion
WATCH: Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Plays Father’s Iconic Shot In Identical Fashion
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Kangana-Ramdev Row Escalates as ‘Character’ Remark Sparks Fresh Political Storm
Rajasthan School Row: Congress Protest Erupts at Assembly, Sachin Pilot Targets Govt
Breaking: Vande Mataram Row Escalates as Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over Two-Verse Decision
Breaking: Home Minister Attacks Congress Over Vande Mataram, Accuses Party of Appeasement Politics
BREAKING: Government Caps Large-Buyer Stocks as Prices Cross ₹65 Ahead of Festivals
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget