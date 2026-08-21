During a run-out attempt, captain Salman Agha accidentally hit wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan instead of the stumps. This allowed England's Dan Lawrence to get safely back to his crease.
WATCH: Salman Agha Misses Stumps, Hits Rizwan Instead, Easy Run-Out Turns Comedy
Pakistan captain Salman Agha missed a run-out chance after hitting Mohammad Rizwan during a chaotic LBW appeal against England. Watch the viral moment.
- Pakistan's Agha and Rizwan fumbled a clear run-out chance.
- Agha's throw hit Rizwan, missing stumps; LBW failed.
- Lawrence capitalized, scoring fifty, extending England's lead.
Pakistan's fielding produced another bizarre moment during the first Test against England at Headingley, with captain Salman Agha and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan combining to turn a straightforward run-out opportunity into a comedy of errors.
The incident unfolded when England batter Dan Lawrence was stranded well outside his crease, but Pakistan's players were so focused on their LBW appeal that they almost forgot about the run-out.
Salman Agha Hits Rizwan Instead Of Stumps
Lawrence charged down the pitch to attack a full toss but missed the delivery, with the ball striking his pads.
Pakistan immediately launched a loud LBW appeal, with Agha and Rizwan both joining in.
The problem was that Lawrence was nowhere near his crease.
As the England batter realised what was happening and turned back towards his crease, Agha finally spotted the run-out opportunity. He quickly tried to throw the ball towards the stumps.
But there was one small problem.
Rizwan was in the way.
WATCH VIDEO
Pakistan fielding never fails to disappoint 🤣#ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/TofNwLv5ZB— Akash Singh (@akashmsd_183) August 20, 2026
The Pakistan captain's throw struck Rizwan instead of the stumps, allowing Lawrence to get safely back into his crease.
The moment left the Pakistan players looking bewildered, while Rizwan could be seen smiling and gesturing after being hit by the throw.
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Pakistan's LBW Review Fails Too
The chaos did not end there.
Pakistan reviewed the LBW decision, hoping the dismissal could still give them a breakthrough. However, ball-tracking showed that the impact was outside the line, meaning Lawrence survived.
What could have been a simple run-out quickly turned into a double disappointment for Pakistan.
Lawrence was eventually allowed to continue his innings, adding to Pakistan's frustration.
Dan Lawrence Makes Pakistan Pay
Lawrence made the most of the reprieve and went on to score a half-century as England finished Day 2 on 366/8.
England had already built a substantial lead after dismissing Pakistan for just 171 in their first innings.
By stumps, the hosts had stretched their advantage to 195 runs, leaving Pakistan with plenty to worry about.
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The bizarre Agha-Rizwan moment added another chapter to Pakistan's difficult day, and it was quickly picked up by fans on social media.
For Pakistan, the lesson was painfully simple: never stop watching the batter just because you're appealing.
Frequently Asked Questions
What bizarre incident occurred during Pakistan's fielding?
Why did Pakistan miss the run-out opportunity against Dan Lawrence?
Pakistan's players were focused on an LBW appeal for Dan Lawrence after he missed a delivery. This focus diverted their attention from the straightforward run-out chance.
What was the outcome of Pakistan's LBW review?
Pakistan reviewed the LBW decision, but ball-tracking showed the impact was outside the line. Lawrence survived, resulting in a double disappointment for Pakistan.
How did Dan Lawrence perform after the incident?
Lawrence capitalized on the reprieve, going on to score a half-century. His innings helped England build a substantial lead of 195 runs by the end of Day 2.