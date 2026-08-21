WATCH: Salman Agha Misses Stumps, Hits Rizwan Instead, Easy Run-Out Turns Comedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's Agha and Rizwan fumbled a clear run-out chance.

Agha's throw hit Rizwan, missing stumps; LBW failed.

Lawrence capitalized, scoring fifty, extending England's lead.

Pakistan's fielding produced another bizarre moment during the first Test against England at Headingley, with captain Salman Agha and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan combining to turn a straightforward run-out opportunity into a comedy of errors.

The incident unfolded when England batter Dan Lawrence was stranded well outside his crease, but Pakistan's players were so focused on their LBW appeal that they almost forgot about the run-out.

Salman Agha Hits Rizwan Instead Of Stumps

Lawrence charged down the pitch to attack a full toss but missed the delivery, with the ball striking his pads.

Pakistan immediately launched a loud LBW appeal, with Agha and Rizwan both joining in.

The problem was that Lawrence was nowhere near his crease.

As the England batter realised what was happening and turned back towards his crease, Agha finally spotted the run-out opportunity. He quickly tried to throw the ball towards the stumps.

But there was one small problem.

Rizwan was in the way.

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The Pakistan captain's throw struck Rizwan instead of the stumps, allowing Lawrence to get safely back into his crease.

The moment left the Pakistan players looking bewildered, while Rizwan could be seen smiling and gesturing after being hit by the throw.

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Pakistan's LBW Review Fails Too

The chaos did not end there.

Pakistan reviewed the LBW decision, hoping the dismissal could still give them a breakthrough. However, ball-tracking showed that the impact was outside the line, meaning Lawrence survived.

What could have been a simple run-out quickly turned into a double disappointment for Pakistan.

Lawrence was eventually allowed to continue his innings, adding to Pakistan's frustration.

Dan Lawrence Makes Pakistan Pay

Lawrence made the most of the reprieve and went on to score a half-century as England finished Day 2 on 366/8.

England had already built a substantial lead after dismissing Pakistan for just 171 in their first innings.

By stumps, the hosts had stretched their advantage to 195 runs, leaving Pakistan with plenty to worry about.

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The bizarre Agha-Rizwan moment added another chapter to Pakistan's difficult day, and it was quickly picked up by fans on social media.

For Pakistan, the lesson was painfully simple: never stop watching the batter just because you're appealing.