WATCH: Pakistan Fielder Turns Footballer In England vs Pakistan Test, Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan fielder used feet attempting to stop a boundary.

This bizarre effort failed, sparking a viral social media trend.

Fans humorously compared the move to football, creating memes.

Incident highlighted Pakistan's difficult fielding performance during Test.

England vs Pakistan: Pakistan's fielding became the centre of attention during the first Test against England at Headingley after an awkward boundary-saving attempt left fans in disbelief.

A Pakistan fielder appeared to try stopping the ball with his feet as it raced towards the boundary. The attempt failed, with the ball escaping and reaching the ropes, turning a routine fielding moment into an instant viral clip.

Pakistan Fielder's Football-Style Move Goes Viral

The bizarre attempt quickly spread across social media, with fans joking that the Pakistan player had momentarily forgotten he was playing cricket.

The fielder appeared to use his feet to try and keep the ball inside the boundary. Instead, the ball slipped past him and continued its journey towards the ropes.

The unusual effort sparked a flood of memes and sarcastic reactions, with the phrase 'Pakistani players making fielding look harder than batting and bowling' becoming a popular theme among fans.

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Pakistani players making fielding look harder than batting and bowling pic.twitter.com/GeMHTyzpXe — Abid Hasan (@Abid_kw22) August 20, 2026

Several supporters compared the moment to a football defender attempting a clearance, while others joked that Pakistan had invented a new fielding technique.

The incident was particularly amusing for viewers because of how unexpected the attempt looked in the middle of a Test match.

Netizens Turn Pakistan Fielding Blunder Into Meme Fest

Social media users quickly turned the clip into a source of entertainment.

One fan joked that Pakistan's players were preparing for the FIFA World Cup instead of a Test match, while another compared the attempt to a football tackle that still resulted in the ball reaching the boundary.

Memes also began circulating comparing the fielding effort to a defender missing an easy clearance.

The reactions were largely focused on the unusual nature of the attempt, with fans using humour to highlight another frustrating moment for Pakistan in the field.

Pakistan's Fielding Adds To Headingley Pressure

The viral moment came during an already difficult outing for Pakistan in the Test.

The visitors' fielding had come under scrutiny after a series of errors, including misfields and missed opportunities. England were able to maintain pressure as Pakistan struggled to contain the hosts.

For Pakistan, the errors have added another layer of frustration to a Test in which England have held the upper hand.

While the football-style fielding attempt provided plenty of entertainment for viewers, Pakistan will need considerably sharper work in the field if they are to fight their way back into the contest.

For now, however, one bizarre attempt to stop a boundary has given social media plenty to talk about.