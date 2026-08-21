A young Indian cricket enthusiast is winning plenty of attention online after showcasing remarkable accuracy while bowling yorkers at a makeshift practice setup at home. The youngster has been posting videos of his bowling drills on social media, with one particular exercise catching the eye of viewers. Instead of relying on a conventional training facility, he has created his own challenging target-based setup and appears to have developed impressive control over his deliveries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chota bumrah02 (@chotabumrha02)

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The practice setup features bottles being used as targets, with several other objects positioned around.

The idea appears simple, but hitting a small target consistently with a yorker requires considerable precision.

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In the clips circulating online, the youngster can be seen repeatedly attempting to land the ball on or around the designated target. His ability to hit the intended area has prompted cricket fans and social media users to praise his accuracy.

The youngster's Instagram handle, chotabumrha02, appears to be inspired by Bumrah, while his bowling action also seems to have taken inspiration from the two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner.

Fans Urge Lalit Modi, BCCI To Notice Talent

The youngster's videos have generated plenty of reactions, with some users believing that his talent deserves a chance to be developed under professional guidance.

One social media user appealed to former IPL chairman and founder Lalit Modi to help the boy gain access to a professional cricket academy.

He is Suraj from Harpalpur, Hardoi, UP.

Insta handle: chotabumrha02



He is extremely talented with perfect aim and has a potential to play for India.



Dear @LalitKModi can you please help him in enrolling in professional training academy, his current financial don't allow him to… pic.twitter.com/GNndVc322r — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 21, 2026

Another commenter tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, urging the governing body to take a closer look at the youngster's ability.

@BCCI please take a look at this kid and provide all necessary help for him. — ChampakLaL (@ChampakLaL1999) August 21, 2026

@BCCI an excellent talent found. Find him and train him. @mansukhmandviya — Prabhakar Shenoy🇮🇳 (@PSSHENOY1) August 21, 2026

However, the reaction has not been universally positive. Some users questioned whether the videos provided a complete picture of his ability, suggesting that unsuccessful attempts may have been left out during editing.

Hold your horses, you can't tell he is near pro just by an edited video,



Because i can early see he took multiple attempts but edited out failed ones, you can see his fatigue in between when his ball felt slow.



Potential? Indeed he has

Star cricketer? Tough competition — Shavvy🦋 (@Chhaviiee) August 21, 2026

The youngster's Instagram account has also attracted a sizeable audience. At the time of writing, chotabumrha02 has around 91.7K followers, highlighting the growing interest surrounding his bowling videos.