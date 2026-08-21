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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Young Indian Bowler's Unreal Yorker Accuracy Stuns Internet, Users Urge BCCI To Take Notice

WATCH: Young Indian Bowler's Unreal Yorker Accuracy Stuns Internet, Users Urge BCCI To Take Notice

An Indian kid has stunned social media with remarkable yorker accuracy, prompting fans to urge the BCCI to take notice of his talent.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

A young Indian cricket enthusiast is winning plenty of attention online after showcasing remarkable accuracy while bowling yorkers at a makeshift practice setup at home. The youngster has been posting videos of his bowling drills on social media, with one particular exercise catching the eye of viewers. Instead of relying on a conventional training facility, he has created his own challenging target-based setup and appears to have developed impressive control over his deliveries.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chota bumrah02 (@chotabumrha02)

Youngster Nails Yorkers In Homemade Challenge

The practice setup features bottles being used as targets, with several other objects positioned around.

The idea appears simple, but hitting a small target consistently with a yorker requires considerable precision.

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In the clips circulating online, the youngster can be seen repeatedly attempting to land the ball on or around the designated target. His ability to hit the intended area has prompted cricket fans and social media users to praise his accuracy.

The youngster's Instagram handle, chotabumrha02, appears to be inspired by Bumrah, while his bowling action also seems to have taken inspiration from the two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner.

Fans Urge Lalit Modi, BCCI To Notice Talent

The youngster's videos have generated plenty of reactions, with some users believing that his talent deserves a chance to be developed under professional guidance.

One social media user appealed to former IPL chairman and founder Lalit Modi to help the boy gain access to a professional cricket academy.

Another commenter tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, urging the governing body to take a closer look at the youngster's ability.

However, the reaction has not been universally positive. Some users questioned whether the videos provided a complete picture of his ability, suggesting that unsuccessful attempts may have been left out during editing.

The youngster's Instagram account has also attracted a sizeable audience. At the time of writing, chotabumrha02 has around 91.7K followers, highlighting the growing interest surrounding his bowling videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the young Indian cricket enthusiast known for?

He is known for showcasing remarkable accuracy while bowling yorkers at a homemade practice setup. He uses bottles as targets to develop impressive control over his deliveries.

What is the youngster's Instagram handle and who inspires him?

His Instagram handle is chotabumrha02, which, along with his bowling action, appears to be inspired by cricketer Bumrah. His account has attracted about 91.7K followers.

How have social media users reacted to the youngster's videos?

Many fans have praised his accuracy and urged cricketing bodies like the BCCI and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi to notice his talent and provide professional guidance.

Have there been any critical reactions to the youngster's videos?

Yes, some users questioned if the videos were edited to exclude unsuccessful attempts. They suggested that the videos might not provide a complete picture of his ability.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi Jasprit Bumrah BCCI IPL
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