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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Sits On Dharna Outside DCP Office After Delhi Police Refuses FIR In Pellet Gun Victim's Case

Rahul Gandhi Sits On Dharna Outside DCP Office After Delhi Police Refuses FIR In Pellet Gun Victim's Case

Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament Street Police Station to register an FIR over a student's reported pellet injury during the July 20 CJP-led protest.

Written By : Mohit Dubey, Ashish Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached the Parliament Street Police Station with a student who allegedly suffered a pellet injury during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march on July 20, seeking to file a complaint over the incident.

Gandhi later staged a dharna outside the DCP office, alleging that Delhi Police had refused to register an FIR in the case.

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Complaint Filed On August 14

Sahil Lochav, who was allegedly injured during the march, went to the Delhi Police on August 14 along with his lawyers and submitted a written complaint. However, the police allegedly did not provide an I/O number.

The matter was pursued again on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number was provided. No acknowledgement was given either, sources said.

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Rahul Gandhi Accompanies Student

Gandhi subsequently accompanied Lochav to the police station and sought action on the complaint.

The DCP, however, allegedly did not provide the case officer or the I/O number.

Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. When police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central.

According to sources, the LoP made it clear that he will remain there and continue to press for justice until the case is registered.

The complaint relates to the alleged use of a pellet gun during the CJP-led protest march demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak on July 20. 

The complaint also states that the alleged offence is cognisable and that an FIR should therefore be registered, but Delhi Police has not done so.

Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Over Alleged Pellet-Gun Use on Students, Stays at Delhi Police Station

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest Parliament Street Police Station
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