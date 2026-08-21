Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached the Parliament Street Police Station with a student who allegedly suffered a pellet injury during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march on July 20, seeking to file a complaint over the incident.

Gandhi later staged a dharna outside the DCP office, alleging that Delhi Police had refused to register an FIR in the case.

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Complaint Filed On August 14

Sahil Lochav, who was allegedly injured during the march, went to the Delhi Police on August 14 along with his lawyers and submitted a written complaint. However, the police allegedly did not provide an I/O number.

The matter was pursued again on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number was provided. No acknowledgement was given either, sources said.

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Rahul Gandhi Accompanies Student

Gandhi subsequently accompanied Lochav to the police station and sought action on the complaint.

The DCP, however, allegedly did not provide the case officer or the I/O number.

Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. When police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central.

According to sources, the LoP made it clear that he will remain there and continue to press for justice until the case is registered.

The complaint relates to the alleged use of a pellet gun during the CJP-led protest march demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak on July 20.

The complaint also states that the alleged offence is cognisable and that an FIR should therefore be registered, but Delhi Police has not done so.