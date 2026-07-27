Virat Kohli Buys Luxury Mumbai Apartment Worth Nearly His Entire IPL Salary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchased a Mumbai luxury apartment.

The ₹18.29 crore property was registered July 21, 2026.

This adds to their extensive real estate portfolio.

Separately, Kohli recently returned to international cricket post-injury.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have reportedly added another premium property to their real estate portfolio with the purchase of a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Versova. According to property registration documents cited by the Hindustan Times, the couple bought the apartment for ₹18.29 crore, an amount close to Kohli's reported ₹21 crore IPL 2026 salary with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Luxury Apartment Bought In Versova

The apartment is located in the Godrej Skyshore residential project in Versova, one of Mumbai's fastest-growing luxury neighbourhoods.

The property has a carpet area of 2,644 square feet and includes an additional exclusive area measuring 316 square feet. The apartment also comes with three dedicated parking spaces.

According to the registration documents, the transaction was completed on July 21, 2026.

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The couple reportedly paid ₹1.09 crore in stamp duty and ₹30,000 as the registration fee. The purchase price works out to roughly ₹69,159 per square foot.

Versova has become a preferred destination for luxury homebuyers because of its connectivity, infrastructure and proximity to Mumbai's entertainment industry.

Another Addition To Growing Property Portfolio

This is the latest addition to Kohli and Anushka's extensive real estate holdings across India.

The couple already own a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli spread across more than 7,000 square feet. They also own a premium residence in Gurugram and a farmhouse property in Alibaug.

Their latest purchase further strengthens their presence in Mumbai's high-end residential market.

Kohli Recently Returned To International Cricket

Away from real estate, Kohli recently returned to international cricket during India's ODI series against England after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Afghanistan series.

He started the three-match series with five runs before bouncing back with scores of 65 and 74 in the remaining matches.

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Kohli finished with 144 runs at an average of 48, although India lost the series 2-1 after England won the final two matches.

Following the tour, Kohli and Anushka visited Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan.

West Indies Series Next

Kohli is expected to return for India's next ODI assignment against the West Indies later this year.

The three-match home series begins on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram before moving to Guwahati and concluding in New Chandigarh on October 3.

The series forms part of India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with further bilateral assignments against New Zealand and Sri Lanka scheduled later in the season.