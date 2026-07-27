WATCH: Hasaranga Wins Hearts With Sportsmanship, Withdraws Run-Out Appeal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Franchise faces termination notice due to financial obligations.

A rare and uplifting display of sportsmanship highlighted Match 13 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 between the Jaffna Kings and Kandy Royals. During a tense moment in the first innings, Kandy Royals’ star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga won the hearts of cricket fans worldwide by withdrawing a run-out appeal against his Sri Lankan national teammate, Avishka Fernando, after an unfortunate deflection.

The heartwarming gesture allowed Fernando to remain at the crease, setting the stage for a memorable encounter that combined outstanding individual efforts and off-field controversy surrounding the franchise owners.

ALSO READ: India Stand-In Coach Pinpoints One Critical Weakness In Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Game

Hasaranga Showcases Sportsmanship At Non-Striker's End

The pivotal incident unfolded in the seventh over (6.3 overs) of the Jaffna Kings' innings. Hasaranga delivered a sharp leg-spinner outside the off stump to striker Kamil Mishara, who smashed a firm drive straight down the ground. The ball struck non-striker Avishka Fernando’s bat at the opposite end and ricocheted directly back toward Hasaranga.

Reacting quickly, Hasaranga gathered the ball and broke the stumps while Fernando was caught out of his crease. The field umpire initially ruled the batter out. However, realizing the unluckiness of the deflection, Hasaranga immediately withdrew his appeal and recalled Fernando to continue his innings, earning widespread praise from commentators, players, and spectators alike.

Jaffna Kings' Avishka Fernando was run out at non-strikers end, after ball played by Kamil Mishara hit the bat of Fernando and deflected to Kandy Royals' Wanindu Hasaranga.



The umpire gave him out, but Hasaranga turns down the appeal, for Fernando to continue, who went on to… — The CricHub (@thecrichub_live) July 27, 2026

Jaffna Kings Dominate Despite The Incident

Capitalizing on the reprieve, Avishka Fernando made the most of his second chance. He paired up with Kamil Mishara to construct a massive 129-run opening partnership. Fernando struck a fluent 66 off 36 deliveries, while Mishara anchored the top order with an explosive 78 runs off 53 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes. A quickfire 35 from Towhid Hridoy propelled the Jaffna Kings to a daunting total of 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, the Kandy Royals' run chase crumbled early. Reduced to 75/5 within the first half of their innings, only Lahiru Udara offered significant resistance with a 54-run knock. Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed 22 runs, but the team was eventually bundled out for just 106 runs. The Jaffna Kings secured a comprehensive 93-run victory.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Vows To Return Stronger After Tough Zimbabwe T20I Tour

Dark Clouds Over Franchise Ownership

While the match delivered spectacular action, it took place against a backdrop of legal trouble off the field. Jaffna Kings' co-owner and former India U-19 World Cup winner, Manjot Kalra, was recently arrested by Sri Lankan authorities over alleged match-fixing approaches to a player, involving a bribe of INR 9.5 million (approx. US$28,700). With another owner untraceable and the franchise failing to meet its financial obligations, a official termination notice was issued to the team management.