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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI To Finalise Bangladesh Series Soon Amid India-Afghanistan Delay Concerns

BCCI To Finalise Bangladesh Series Soon Amid India-Afghanistan Delay Concerns

The BCCI is preparing to officially announce India’s tour of Bangladesh soon, following delays and scheduling adjustments for the proposed India-Afghanistan series.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghanistan series features unique broadcast rights; FanCode digital.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up to officially confirm Team India's upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh. While this tour is edging closer to official approval following fresh diplomatic and administrative developments, it has directly impacted the schedule for the proposed three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

With both series slated for a tight calendar window, adjustments are being made to accommodate the fixtures while keeping government guidance and broadcasting arrangements in mind.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Vows To Return Stronger After Tough Zimbabwe T20I Tour

Diplomatic Progress Revives Bangladesh Tour Hopes

Recent political and diplomatic advancements have reignited optimism regarding the six-match white-ball series in Bangladesh. Strategic invitations and positive exchanges between the two nations have led stakeholders at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to look forward to receiving final approval from the BCCI. Following discussions at international forums and positive hints from BCB officials, the tour which was previously hanging in uncertainty is now back on track.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Faces Scheduling Adjustments

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed to its stakeholders that the three-match T20I home series against India remains on course at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. However, with the BCB hoping to host India for the white-ball series during the first half of September, the initial dates for the Afghanistan fixtures (tentatively September 13, 15, and 17) will likely need to be pushed back by a few days to avoid overlap.

ALSO READ: India Stand-In Coach Pinpoints One Critical Weakness In Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Game

Extremely Tight Calendar Window Limits Prolonged Delays

There is very little room for a long postponement of the Afghanistan series due to upcoming major events on the international calendar. The Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 24, followed immediately by India's home series against the West Indies starting on September 27. Consequently, any adjustment to the India-Afghanistan fixtures will strictly be a minor shift of a few days rather than a long-term delay.

Media Rights And Broadcast Dynamics Shift

Unlike standard home international fixtures played in India, this series presents a unique broadcasting structure because the Afghanistan Cricket Board acts as the official host. The matches will not automatically fall under JioStar's home broadcasting package. FanCode holds the digital streaming rights, while linear television rights managed in coordination with ITW Universe are attracting strong interest from major sports broadcasters like Sony Sports and Zee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the broadcasting rights for the India vs Afghanistan T20I series?

FanCode holds the digital streaming rights for the series. Linear television rights, managed by ITW Universe, are attracting interest from major sports broadcasters like Sony Sports and Zee.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Bangladesh BCCI Team India IND Vs BAN
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