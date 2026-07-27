Sanju Samson Makes Big 'Rat Race' Remark After India Snub, Recalls Virat Kohli's Words

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samson stated playing international cricket now on his terms.

He aims to avoid the constant competitive

Virat Kohli's advice shaped his disciplined lifestyle and approach.

His T20 World Cup success greatly boosted his self-belief.

Sanju Samson has opened up about his approach to international cricket after being left out of India's recent T20I tour of Zimbabwe. The wicketkeeper-batter said he no longer wants to be part of the "constant rat race" and has decided to play the remainder of his career on his own terms. His comments come only months after playing a leading role in India's successful T20 World Cup campaign.

'Sanju Will Decide For Sanju'

Speaking on JioStar's show Believe, Samson said he made the decision even before the 2026 T20 World Cup and has no intention of changing that mindset now.

"I realised that there is a constant rat race in our country, and I decided before the 2026 T20 World Cup that I would not be part of it. I just want to enjoy the game," Samson said.

The 31-year-old added that he would continue to back his own instincts instead of worrying about outside opinions.

"No one will tell me how to bat or what to do. Sanju will decide for Sanju. With all due respect, I will play, enjoy the game, be a good teammate and support the group, but I will do it my way," he said.

A brief dip in form during the Ireland and England series saw Samson lose his place for the Zimbabwe tour despite finishing the T20 World Cup as one of India's standout performers.

Virat Kohli's Advice Changed His Thinking

Samson also revealed how a conversation with Virat Kohli during an India training camp influenced his career.

He said Kohli stressed the importance of discipline, recovery and maintaining the right lifestyle to succeed in international cricket over a long period.

"I asked him, 'Paaji, what should I do?' He told me lifestyle plays a huge role. If you want to become an international cricketer, you must maintain a different kind of lifestyle," Samson recalled.

The Kerala batter admitted he followed Kohli's routine for more than a year before finding it difficult to sustain.

World Cup Changed His Self-Belief

Samson said his match-winning innings against West Indies in the Super Eight stage transformed his confidence before the knockout matches.

He recalled ignoring repeated reminders about Jofra Archer's previous success against him before the semi-final against England.

"I knew this Sanju Samson was not the Sanju Samson from a year ago. There was no room for doubt. I was going to do it for my country, and no one could stop it," he said.

Samson also spoke about the responsibility he felt during the World Cup final against New Zealand, saying he knew he had to stay at the crease and finish the job.

He finished by praising the contributions of his teammates, including Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah, whose performances helped India retain the T20 World Cup.