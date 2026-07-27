Sanju Samson has decided to play on his own terms and no longer wants to be part of the 'constant rat race.' He made this decision before the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Sanju Samson Makes Big 'Rat Race' Remark After India Snub, Recalls Virat Kohli's Words
Sanju Samson says he will play on his own terms after missing India's Zimbabwe tour. The wicketkeeper also reveals Virat Kohli's advice and reflects on his T20 World Cup success.
- Samson stated playing international cricket now on his terms.
- He aims to avoid the constant competitive
- Virat Kohli's advice shaped his disciplined lifestyle and approach.
- His T20 World Cup success greatly boosted his self-belief.
Sanju Samson has opened up about his approach to international cricket after being left out of India's recent T20I tour of Zimbabwe. The wicketkeeper-batter said he no longer wants to be part of the "constant rat race" and has decided to play the remainder of his career on his own terms. His comments come only months after playing a leading role in India's successful T20 World Cup campaign.
'Sanju Will Decide For Sanju'
Speaking on JioStar's show Believe, Samson said he made the decision even before the 2026 T20 World Cup and has no intention of changing that mindset now.
"I realised that there is a constant rat race in our country, and I decided before the 2026 T20 World Cup that I would not be part of it. I just want to enjoy the game," Samson said.
The 31-year-old added that he would continue to back his own instincts instead of worrying about outside opinions.
"No one will tell me how to bat or what to do. Sanju will decide for Sanju. With all due respect, I will play, enjoy the game, be a good teammate and support the group, but I will do it my way," he said.
A brief dip in form during the Ireland and England series saw Samson lose his place for the Zimbabwe tour despite finishing the T20 World Cup as one of India's standout performers.
Virat Kohli's Advice Changed His Thinking
Samson also revealed how a conversation with Virat Kohli during an India training camp influenced his career.
He said Kohli stressed the importance of discipline, recovery and maintaining the right lifestyle to succeed in international cricket over a long period.
"I asked him, 'Paaji, what should I do?' He told me lifestyle plays a huge role. If you want to become an international cricketer, you must maintain a different kind of lifestyle," Samson recalled.
The Kerala batter admitted he followed Kohli's routine for more than a year before finding it difficult to sustain.
World Cup Changed His Self-Belief
Samson said his match-winning innings against West Indies in the Super Eight stage transformed his confidence before the knockout matches.
He recalled ignoring repeated reminders about Jofra Archer's previous success against him before the semi-final against England.
"I knew this Sanju Samson was not the Sanju Samson from a year ago. There was no room for doubt. I was going to do it for my country, and no one could stop it," he said.
Samson also spoke about the responsibility he felt during the World Cup final against New Zealand, saying he knew he had to stay at the crease and finish the job.
He finished by praising the contributions of his teammates, including Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah, whose performances helped India retain the T20 World Cup.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Sanju Samson's new approach to international cricket?
Why was Sanju Samson left out of India's recent T20I tour of Zimbabwe?
Samson was left out after a brief dip in form during the Ireland and England series. This happened despite his standout performance in the T20 World Cup.
How did Virat Kohli influence Sanju Samson's thinking about his career?
Virat Kohli advised Samson on discipline, recovery, and maintaining a specific lifestyle for long-term international cricket success. Samson followed this routine for over a year.
How did the T20 World Cup affect Sanju Samson's self-belief?
His match-winning innings against West Indies transformed his confidence before the knockout matches. He felt a strong conviction that he would succeed for his country.