MS Dhoni To Miss DC vs CSK Clash In IPL 2026

The wait for MS Dhoni’s return in IPL 2026 continues as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) high-profile clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 2.

Despite intense speculation and fans hoping for a surprise return at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the 44-year-old remains sidelined as he recovers from a persistent injury.

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals on May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in what is shaping up to be a crucial clash for both sides. There had been strong speculation that MS Dhoni might make his first appearance of the season in this game, but recent updates suggest otherwise.

According to RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan, Dhoni is not part of the travelling squad. “MS is not travelling to Delhi,” he posted on X on Sunday, May 3.

“Honestly, as an MSD fan, this is just irritating. Either play or retire, or at the very least, communicate it properly to all the fans. This whole drama is not funny anymore,” a MS Dhoni fan wrote in comment section Rohit Juglan's post.

MS Dhoni Injury Update

MS Dhoni has been dealing with a stubborn calf strain that he initially sustained during a practice match just before the start of the 2026 season.

While he was initially expected to miss only a few weeks, head coach Stephen Fleming recently revealed that Dhoni suffered a setback by "tweaking" the calf again during a warm-up session in late April.

Although MS Dhoni has resumed light batting practice and throwdowns in the nets, he has not yet been cleared for the high-intensity sprinting and explosive movements required for wicketkeeping and running between the wickets.

Coach Hussey on "Running Power"

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey provided further clarity, explaining that while Dhoni’s skills are as sharp as ever, the primary concern is his running speed.

"We’re very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and wicketkeeping. It’s about ensuring he can maintain good running power, especially for those quick ones and twos toward the back end of an innings," Hussey stated.