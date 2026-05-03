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HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni To Miss DC vs CSK Clash In IPL 2026: Report

MS Dhoni To Miss DC vs CSK Clash In IPL 2026: Report

Chennai Super Kings will face the Delhi Capitals on May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a match that holds significant importance for both teams.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 May 2026 04:09 PM (IST)

The wait for MS Dhoni’s return in IPL 2026 continues as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) high-profile clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 2.

Despite intense speculation and fans hoping for a surprise return at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the 44-year-old remains sidelined as he recovers from a persistent injury.

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals on May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in what is shaping up to be a crucial clash for both sides. There had been strong speculation that MS Dhoni might make his first appearance of the season in this game, but recent updates suggest otherwise.

According to RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan, Dhoni is not part of the travelling squad. “MS is not travelling to Delhi,” he posted on X on Sunday, May 3.

“Honestly, as an MSD fan, this is just irritating. Either play or retire, or at the very least, communicate it properly to all the fans. This whole drama is not funny anymore,” a MS Dhoni fan wrote in comment section Rohit Juglan's post.

MS Dhoni Injury Update

MS Dhoni has been dealing with a stubborn calf strain that he initially sustained during a practice match just before the start of the 2026 season.

While he was initially expected to miss only a few weeks, head coach Stephen Fleming recently revealed that Dhoni suffered a setback by "tweaking" the calf again during a warm-up session in late April.

Although MS Dhoni has resumed light batting practice and throwdowns in the nets, he has not yet been cleared for the high-intensity sprinting and explosive movements required for wicketkeeping and running between the wickets.

Coach Hussey on "Running Power"

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey provided further clarity, explaining that while Dhoni’s skills are as sharp as ever, the primary concern is his running speed.

"We’re very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and wicketkeeping. It’s about ensuring he can maintain good running power, especially for those quick ones and twos toward the back end of an innings," Hussey stated.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is MS Dhoni playing in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is currently ruled out of Chennai Super Kings' matches due to a persistent calf strain. He is still recovering and has not yet been cleared for high-intensity movements.

What is MS Dhoni's injury?

MS Dhoni is dealing with a calf strain that he initially sustained before the season. He experienced a setback by tweaking the calf again during a warm-up session.

Will MS Dhoni play against Delhi Capitals on May 5?

MS Dhoni will not be playing against Delhi Capitals on May 5 as he is not part of the travelling squad for the match in Delhi.

Why is MS Dhoni not playing?

Dhoni's absence is due to his recovery from a calf strain. While his batting and wicketkeeping skills are sharp, his running power for quick singles and twos is still a concern.

Published at : 03 May 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
DC Vs CSK MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2026 MS Dhoni Fitness Update
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