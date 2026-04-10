MS Dhoni Comeback Date Confirmed: Opponent And Match Details Revealed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management has officially broken its silence regarding the fitness of two of its most vital middle-order anchors, MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis. As the franchise grapples with a winless start to IPL 2026, the medical team has issued a detailed report on their recovery timelines.

MS Dhoni: "Only Jogging" Status Confirmed

Despite the excitement generated by viral videos of MS Dhoni hitting sixes in the nets earlier this week, the official bulletin offers a more grounded reality.

The Injury: MS Dhoni is recovering from a stubborn calf strain sustained just before the tournament opener.

Current Status: The medical team confirmed that while Dhoni has begun light batting practice, he is currently restricted to low-intensity jogging and supervised physiotherapy. He has not yet been cleared for the explosive movements required for wicketkeeping or sprinting between the wickets.

Return Timeline: He is officially ruled out of the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11. The franchise is targeting the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 14 as a potential return date, though it remains a "wait-and-watch" situation.

Dewald Brevis: Nearing a Comeback

In a rare piece of positive news for the "Yellow Brigade," young South African sensation Dewald Brevis is reportedly on the verge of match fitness.

The Injury: Brevis had been sidelined since the start of the season due to a side strain picked up during training in Guwahati.

Current Status: Unlike Dhoni, Brevis has progressed beyond light training. He was seen facing throwdowns at high intensity for nearly 20 minutes and even participated in a team football session without visible discomfort.

Availability: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed optimism that Brevis could be available for selection for the April 11 fixture against DC. His return would be a massive boost for a batting unit that has struggled to find momentum in the middle overs.

CSK’s Current Squad Balance

With MS Dhoni still sidelined, Sanju Samson will continue to lead the side and handle wicketkeeping duties. The potential inclusion of Brevis would likely see him replace an overseas slot or bolster the middle order to alleviate pressure on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.