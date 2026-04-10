Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni Comeback Date Confirmed: Opponent And Match Details Revealed

MS Dhoni Comeback Date Confirmed: Opponent And Match Details Revealed

MS Dhoni is currently recuperating from a persistent calf strain he picked up just ahead of the tournament opener.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 05:13 PM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management has officially broken its silence regarding the fitness of two of its most vital middle-order anchors, MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis. As the franchise grapples with a winless start to IPL 2026, the medical team has issued a detailed report on their recovery timelines.

MS Dhoni: "Only Jogging" Status Confirmed

Despite the excitement generated by viral videos of MS Dhoni hitting sixes in the nets earlier this week, the official bulletin offers a more grounded reality.

The Injury: MS Dhoni is recovering from a stubborn calf strain sustained just before the tournament opener.

Current Status: The medical team confirmed that while Dhoni has begun light batting practice, he is currently restricted to low-intensity jogging and supervised physiotherapy. He has not yet been cleared for the explosive movements required for wicketkeeping or sprinting between the wickets.

Return Timeline: He is officially ruled out of the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11. The franchise is targeting the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 14 as a potential return date, though it remains a "wait-and-watch" situation.

Dewald Brevis: Nearing a Comeback

In a rare piece of positive news for the "Yellow Brigade," young South African sensation Dewald Brevis is reportedly on the verge of match fitness.

The Injury: Brevis had been sidelined since the start of the season due to a side strain picked up during training in Guwahati.

Current Status: Unlike Dhoni, Brevis has progressed beyond light training. He was seen facing throwdowns at high intensity for nearly 20 minutes and even participated in a team football session without visible discomfort.

Availability: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed optimism that Brevis could be available for selection for the April 11 fixture against DC. His return would be a massive boost for a batting unit that has struggled to find momentum in the middle overs.

CSK’s Current Squad Balance

With MS Dhoni still sidelined, Sanju Samson will continue to lead the side and handle wicketkeeping duties. The potential inclusion of Brevis would likely see him replace an overseas slot or bolster the middle order to alleviate pressure on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Dewald Brevis available for the next match?

The CSK CEO is optimistic that Dewald Brevis could be available for selection for the April 11th fixture against the Delhi Capitals.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
MS Dhoni Comeback Date Confirmed: Opponent And Match Details Revealed
MS Dhoni Comeback Date Confirmed: Opponent And Match Details Revealed
Cricket
IPL 2026: Will Rain Spoil RR vs RCB Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast
IPL 2026: Will Rain Spoil RR vs RCB Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast
Cricket
Pakistani Players Linked To Indian Actresses
Pakistani Players Linked To Indian Actresses
Cricket
Who Has Hit The Most Sixes & Fours So Far In IPL 2026
Who Has Hit The Most Sixes & Fours In IPL 2026 So Far: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget