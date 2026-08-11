The government has decided to send the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny, sources said. The move comes amid growing opposition to the proposed changes, particularly from Christian groups and opposition parties. The Congress and Trinamool Congress had demanded the withdrawal of the Bill at a meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee. The development also comes as Tamil Nadu passed a resolution opposing the legislation, while thousands rallied against it in Mizoram and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio urged the Centre to reconsider the proposed amendments.

Tamil Nadu Opposes Bill

According to PTI, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill.

The resolution said the proposed changes could affect the autonomy of charitable organisations, particularly educational and social welfare institutions run by minorities. It was passed by voice vote after a discussion in the Assembly.

The Bill has faced sustained opposition from several political parties and Christian organisations, which have raised concerns over its potential impact on churches and charitable institutions.

Mizoram Sees Protest

Thousands of people from different Christian communities took part in a rally in Aizawl to protest against the proposed legislation.

The rally was organised at the call of the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), a grouping of nine major churches, including the Presbyterian Church of India and the Baptist Church of Mizoram.

In Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to reconsider the proposed amendments.

Rio said changes to the law could place an additional burden on churches and Christian charitable organisations and potentially affect education, healthcare and social welfare programmes in the state.

He also called for the Bill to be referred to a parliamentary committee for detailed examination, with relevant stakeholders given an opportunity to present their views.

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FCRA Changes Under Scrutiny

The government had notified changes to FCRA rules in June governing organisations receiving foreign funds. Under the amended rules, NGOs were required to select one activity from among specified purposes and areas of operation.

While several activities linked to religious faith remain permitted, the rules exclude propagation of religion from several categories eligible for FCRA registration.

The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and was expected to be taken up during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

However, repeated disruptions in Parliament have limited legislative business. The government has now decided to send the Bill to a JPC, allowing the proposed amendments to undergo further scrutiny before any final decision on passage.

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