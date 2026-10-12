'I've Stopped Making Such Comments': Mohammed Shami's Strong Message After Ranji Trophy Heroics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami prioritizes playing cricket, ignoring outside scrutiny.

He claimed four wickets in Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener.

Shami supported Bhuvneshwar's return, advocating consistent performance.

Mohammed Shami has made it clear that outside opinions will not distract him from his biggest priority: continuing to play cricket and deliver whenever an opportunity comes his way. The Bengal fast bowler addressed the scrutiny surrounding his fitness and bowling rhythm after another strong performance in domestic cricket. Shami’s absence from India’s national setup has attracted renewed attention following Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the T20I squad after a four-year gap.

Shami Lets His Bowling Do The Talking

Shami, during a press conference, insisted that criticism from the sidelines would not change his approach.

"People perhaps enjoy looking and passing comments more. They say the rhythm isn't there, that he doesn't look fit, or whatever else. It doesn't bother me. I'm on the ground, I'm playing, and I'm playing wherever I'm given a chance. The rest is your job,"

The Bengal pacer delivered an immediate response on the field, claiming four wickets against Delhi in Bengal’s opening match of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season.

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Playing in Kalyani on Sunday, Shami returned figures of 4/30 as Delhi were dismissed for 240 on the opening day.

Rather than engage further with those questioning his condition, the fast bowler reiterated that his attention remained firmly on cricket.

"I have stopped making such comments. It makes no difference to me. Now, whoever wants to do whatever, let them. My job is just to play,"

His domestic performances continue to provide him with a platform to demonstrate his abilities as he looks to extend his career and earn further opportunities.

Shami Welcomes Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Comeback

Mohammed Shami also expressed support for Bhuvneshwar’s return, arguing that consistent performances and hard work should keep players in contention for national selection.

"A person should keep going on hope alone, look at the skill he has. It's not as if he hasn't been talking to anyone or anything like that. That doesn't mean you should keep a talent out for a long time."

"I'm happy for him because this has come after such a long time. He has also delivered performances consistently in the IPL. If someone is working hard, showing their skill and has the potential, why shouldn't they be playing? Everyone deserves a chance to perform."

Shami’s message reflected his belief that players should continue working towards their goals regardless of setbacks.