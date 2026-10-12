WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 Return Falls Flat, Out For Just 17 In Domestic Tournament

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav scored just 17 runs in President's Cup.

Early exit highlights challenges amidst India comeback uncertainty.

His MIG team, however, secured comfortable five-wicket victory.

Suryakumar Yadav Domestic Return: Suryakumar Yadav’s latest outing in Mumbai’s domestic circuit offered little opportunity to make a statement with the bat. Turning out for MIG Cricket Club in the President’s Cup, the former India T20I captain managed just 17 runs before his innings came to an abrupt end. SKY, as fans refer to him, faced 10 deliveries and struck three boundaries, recording a strike rate of 170. However, Jagdish Bhanushali brought his stay at the crease to an earlier than expected close.

Suryakumar Yadav is beyond finished now , 2 years wonder is a right word for him😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/pesel4vW6c October 11, 2026

Surya Gets Brief Opportunity To Find Rhythm

Suryakumar Kumar’s international future has come under scrutiny after he was left out of India’s T20I side earlier this year.

His domestic situation has also drawn attention, with Mumbai omitting him from their Ranji Trophy squad despite the batsman having declared his availability.

Against that backdrop, the President’s Cup appearance carries added significance.

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Regular opportunities and meaningful contributions with the bat could help Suryakumar build momentum, although a short innings like this one offers limited evidence of a sustained return to form.

Leading MIG Cricket Club against Muslim United Sports Club, he was unable to convert his start into a bigger contribution.

His teammates, however, ensured that the modest individual return did not derail the team’s pursuit.

MIG Cruise To Victory Despite Suryakumar’s Early Exit

Muslim United Sports Club batted first and posted 153/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain Nadeem Shaikh provided the innings’ biggest contribution, smashing 42 off only 19 balls to give his side a competitive total.

MIG’s response proved decisive. The team reached 154 in just 15.4 overs, sealing a five-wicket victory with 26 balls remaining.

While Suryakumar departed early, the rest of the batting lineup supplied enough runs to finish the chase comfortably.

The result gave MIG a convincing win, but Suryakumar’s personal performance will remain the main talking point.

With his place in India’s plans uncertain, bigger scores in future appearances would give him a stronger platform to press his case for a comeback.