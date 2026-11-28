Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Martina Navratilova alleged Melania Trump worked as escort.

Claim made during discussion about EB-1A 'Einstein visa'.

Melania received permanent residency through this EB-1A program.

EB-1A visa approval rates recently fell to 32 percent.

Former tennis champion Martina Navratilova has triggered fresh controversy after making an explosive claim about US First Lady Melania Trump on social media. Navratilova alleged that Melania had worked as an escort before meeting US President Donald Trump, making the remark while responding to a discussion about the EB-1A immigration programme.

The comment came after The Washington Post published a report highlighting a steep decline in approvals for the US visa category, often referred to as the 'Einstein visa'. Melania had previously received permanent residency through the EB-1 programme, bringing her background into the wider debate surrounding eligibility for the immigration route.

Responding to the newspaper's post, Navratilova wrote: "She was an escort, met trump way later. Try again."

The allegation has not been established by evidence. Melania's publicly documented professional background includes a modelling career that began in Europe before she moved to New York in 1996.

What Martina Navratilova Said About Melania Trump

Navratilova's remark appeared in the replies to the Washington Post's report on the changing approval pattern for EB-1A applications. Her comment brought Melania's past into the conversation, although the allegation itself was separate from the newspaper's reporting on immigration policy.

Melania, who was born in Slovenia, began modelling as a teenager and worked in European fashion centres before moving to the United States. She met Donald Trump in New York in 1998, and the couple married in January 2005.

According to reports on her immigration history, she received permanent residency through the EB-1 programme in 2001. Her application and eligibility for the category have attracted scrutiny in the past, particularly because the route is intended for individuals with extraordinary ability and professional recognition.

Why Is The EB-1A Visa Called The 'Einstein Visa'?

The EB-1 category offers an employment-based route to permanent residency in the United States. Its EB-1A classification is intended for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in areas such as science, education, business, athletics and the arts.

The nickname 'Einstein visa' is commonly used for the category, although applicants do not need achievements comparable to those of Albert Einstein. They must meet specific eligibility criteria and establish sustained national or international acclaim in their respective fields.

EB-1A Approval Rate Drops To 32%

The immigration programme has come under renewed attention after the latest figures showed a significant fall in EB-1A approvals. According to the Washington Post's report, the approval rate declined from around 75 per cent towards the end of Joe Biden's presidency to 32 per cent in mid-2026.

The newspaper also reported that approximately 5,200 applicants received approvals during the first three quarters of the 2026 fiscal year, compared with nearly 8,900 during the corresponding period in fiscal 2024.

The US Department of Homeland Security defended the increased scrutiny, saying that immigration authorities had placed renewed emphasis on screening and vetting applications.

The debate over the visa programme and Navratilova's personal allegation are separate matters. The reported decline concerns the assessment of EB-1A applications, while her comment about Melania remains an unsubstantiated claim.