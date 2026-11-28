Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harbhajan Singh, Chacha T20 discussed on-field player confrontations in UAE.

Chacha requested Harbhajan to advise young cricketers against unnecessary fighting.

Both agreed players must show restraint and prioritize the game's spirit.

Their viral video promoted decorum and mutual respect on the field.

The fierce rivalry between India and Pakistan often spills over into heated exchanges on the cricket field, but a conversation between Harbhajan Singh and popular Pakistani superfan Chacha T20 has offered a different perspective. The two crossed paths in the UAE, where they discussed the on-field confrontations involving players during the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match at the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026.

Rather than adding to the rivalry, Chacha T20 used the meeting to make a request to Harbhajan. He wanted the former India spinner to remind the young cricketers that competitive cricket should not turn into unnecessary arguments and confrontations.

The exchange was captured in a video that has drawn attention on social media, with both men agreeing that players should show restraint even in high-pressure matches.

Chacha T20 Asks Harbhajan To Speak To Young Players

The Pakistani cricket fan approached Harbhajan during an ILT20 match in the UAE. Referring to the clashes between Indian and Pakistani players, Chacha T20 urged the former spinner to convey a message to the youngsters.

"Arre bachchon ko thoda samjhao yaar, ground mein ladna nahi hai. Cricket hai ye," he told Harbhajan.

WATCH VIDEO

Chacha T20 and Harbhajan Singh request Pakistan and India players to be in the limits and do not fight on the field. VC: Chacha T20 #Cricket | #Pakistan | #HarbhajanSingh | #ILT20 | #India https://t.co/0XKQf2P5jz — Khel Shel (@khelshel) November 28, 2026

He also spoke about the warmth shared by Indians and Pakistanis when they meet outside their respective countries, despite the intense sporting rivalry between the two sides.

"Aapse hum mohabbat nahi karte jab Pakistan aate ho? Poori duniya mein hum jaate hain, ek doosre se mohabbat aur pyaar se rehte hain. Toh bachche lad rahe hain, thoda inko samjhao," Chacha T20 said.

His message was simple: players can compete fiercely, but the spirit of the game should not get lost in arguments.

Harbhajan Agrees, Calls For Restraint On The Field

Harbhajan appeared to agree with the Pakistani fan's point and said that he had also asked players to maintain decorum during matches.

"Humne bhi kahi bhai, thodi maryada mein rahein, ladai-jhagde..." the former India cricketer responded.

Chacha T20 reiterated that cricket should remain the priority, regardless of the intensity of an India-Pakistan contest.

"Ladai jhagde nahi, cricket hai ye. Khelo, dil se khelo. Cricket first," he said.

The interaction ended on a friendly note, with both sharing the view that aggression and competitiveness should not come at the cost of respect between players.

Who Is Chacha T20?

Chacha T20 is the popular nickname of Muhammad Zaman, a Pakistani cricket superfan who lives in the UAE and originally hails from Hafizabad in Pakistan.

Recognisable by his distinctive handlebar moustache and energetic presence at cricket grounds, he is a familiar face among supporters of the Pakistan cricket team. He has also expressed admiration for Indian batting great Virat Kohli.

His conversation with Harbhajan comes amid renewed attention on the exchanges between India A and Pakistan Shaheens players at the Rising Stars Asia Cup. The two cricket personalities used their meeting to underline a message that goes beyond the result of any one match: play hard, but keep the game ahead of personal confrontations.