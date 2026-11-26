The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das over alleged discrepancies in his passport details. The disclosure came after Das was stopped at Delhi airport from travelling to the United Kingdom, prompting him to challenge the restriction before the court. During the hearing, the Centre argued that inconsistencies in Das's passport records relating to his educational background, address and parentage warranted scrutiny and could also have implications for his Indian citizenship.

Centre Flags Passport Details, Cites Mumbai Police Request

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre before Justice Amit Mahajan, told the court that the LOC had been issued following a request from Mumbai Police over discrepancies in Das's passport records.

Sharma, assisted by Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit, said the inconsistencies concerning Das's schooling, address and parentage could raise questions about his citizenship.

Das's legal team, however, maintained that they had not been informed about the existence of any LOC or provided with an order restricting his international travel.

ALSO READ: Congress Open To BSP Alliance? Imran Masood's Message To Mayawati Amid Deadlock With SP

'How Are Citizens To Be Treated Like This?'

The disclosure of the LOC became a central issue during the proceedings. Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Das, questioned the manner in which his client was prevented from boarding his flight without prior information about the travel restriction.

Sibal told the court that Das received the show-cause notice only after reaching Delhi airport.

"Nothing has been served on me. Somebody has to tell me that there is an LOC. How are citizens to be treated like this?" Sibal argued, as per reports.

The counsel sought disclosure of the grounds behind the LOC and a copy of the circular, arguing that Das needed the information to pursue appropriate legal remedies.

Oxford University Event And Passport Notice Timeline

Das was expected to speak about the 'CJP movement' in an Oxford University event on November 27. He was stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi airport on November 24 before boarding his London-bound flight.

The development followed a notice issued by the Regional Passport Office in Chennai on November 23. According to a Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Das was asked to respond within a week to discrepancies concerning his place of birth in the passport, based on inputs from relevant authorities.

The Centre told the High Court that the show-cause notice was issued at 7.32 pm on November 23, followed by a travel advisory at 7.36 pm. Das was given November 30 to submit his explanation.

In a social media post, Das alleged that the government had prevented him from travelling to stop him from addressing students at foreign universities.

ALSO READ: ‘India Will Not Tolerate Terror’: Fadnavis Says 26/11 Was An Attack On Constitution, Recalls Uri, Pahalgam

Centre Questions Petition, Delhi HC Issues Notices

The Centre also challenged the maintainability of Das's petition. Sharma argued that the authorities had only advised him against travelling abroad and had not cancelled or invalidated his passport.

He further contended that Das should have responded to the show-cause notice instead of approaching the High Court.

After hearing both sides, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Centre, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the police, seeking their responses.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 9.