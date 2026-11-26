Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan made a notable remark about party president Akhilesh Yadav at the party's election manifesto announcement event, expressing confidence that the SP chief would go on to achieve a position higher than that of a Chief Minister. Recalling his long association with the party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Azam Khan said he had spent five decades with 'Netaji' and was now standing with Akhilesh Yadav.

His remarks came as the Samajwadi Party unveiled its election manifesto, with the leadership and the party's political journey forming part of the event's focus.

Azam Khan Expresses Confidence In Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking at the event, Azam Khan said Akhilesh Yadav's political journey would take him beyond the position of Chief Minister. The statement indicated his confidence in the SP president's future political role.

Khan also referred to his association with Mulayam Singh Yadav, widely known among party members as Netaji, highlighting the decades he had spent alongside the SP founder.

ALSO READ: Nepal To Formally Declare 213 Indians Missing Since August Floods Presumed Dead

Recalls Five Decades With Mulayam Singh Yadav

Azam Khan said he had been with Mulayam Singh Yadav for 50 years and was now with his son Akhilesh Yadav.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Employees To Get 15 Days Of Paternity Leave Under CM Vijay

Azam Khan's 'Make Me Prime Minister' Quip

Earlier in the day, Azam Khan took a swipe at discussions about appointing a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister at a rally attended by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad. Asked about the proposal, Khan responded with a quip: "Announce me and make me Prime Minister."

He also warned against attempts to target vulnerable sections for political gains, saying, "No one should think that anyone can harm us or the vulnerable for petty purposes."

Commenting on the public mood, Khan said, "People are very upset. They are fed up with the Hindu-Muslim conflict. No matter how big you talk, how big your claims, the truth has penetrated people's hearts."

Khan Targets Owaisi

He also took aim at Asaduddin Owaisi. Without naming him, Khan said, "You have greatly exaggerated his stature. But since yesterday, I have been trying to get him some medicine to cure his illness of unnecessarily inflating his own status. Why doesn't he have a big goal? His goal is very small: how to prevent the formation of the government. He can neither become anything himself nor help anyone else become anything, but spoiling someone's game is a very cheap plan. You understand that very well."

Khan added, "Such people can never be successful. Such people have harmed the weak. They are guilty before both the people on the ground and those in the sky."