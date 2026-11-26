Nearly three months after devastating flash floods swept across Nepal, authorities have initiated the process of presuming and formally declaring the deaths of more than 5,000 people who remain missing. Among them are 213 Indian nationals who disappeared during the August disaster. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has confirmed that Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published the names of the missing Indian nationals as part of the process to establish their legal status.

Nepal Publishes List Of 213 Missing Indians

In a statement, the Indian Embassy said the NDRRMA had uploaded the list of 213 missing Indian nationals on its official website for the presumption and declaration of death.

The published records include personal details of the missing individuals, along with government-issued identification information such as passport, voter ID and Aadhaar numbers.

Families Have Until December 2 To Raise Objections

The Nepalese disaster management authority has invited objections and requests for corrections, including additions, deletions or amendments to the published list.

The Indian Embassy has urged relatives of those still missing to verify the details and report any discrepancies before December 2, 2026.

In its advisory, the embassy said, "In case the family members of persons that remain missing, have any concerns/objections or proposed changes, regarding this list, then they may contact the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, before 02 December 2026, via email (eoikathmandufloodsuppor@gmail.com)or through telephone and WhatsApp (+97 79851316807)."

Families can submit their concerns through the embassy's designated email address or contact number.

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Death Certificates To Follow Final Declaration

Once the consultation period concludes, the Nepal government will incorporate the necessary changes, finalise the list and formally issue declarations of death for those presumed dead.

Following this, the Indian Embassy will coordinate with local authorities in Nepal to obtain death certificates for the missing Indian nationals.

The embassy has indicated that families may need to provide additional information and supporting documents during the process. Further updates are expected in the coming days.

What Happened During Nepal's August Flash Floods?

According to the NDRRMA, at least 1,453 people were killed, while more than 5,000 remained missing.

The floods were triggered by a rock-ice avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, generating massive debris flows and floodwaters along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

Districts including Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading were among the worst affected. Floodwaters swept away houses, vehicles, roads and bridges, while several hydropower projects also suffered extensive damage.