The Ministry asked Netflix to adhere to its May 2025 advisory. This advisory states that web series and films produced in Pakistan should not be made available in India.
‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ Row: I&B Ministry Asks Netflix To Keep Pakistani Content Off Its India Platform
The I&B Ministry has asked Netflix to honour its 2025 commitment that no Pakistan-origin films or web series would be accessible to viewers in India.
- I&B Ministry directed Netflix to adhere to Pakistan content advisory.
- Advisory bans Pakistani web series and films from Indian release.
- Netflix earlier assured ministry no Pakistani content for India.
- Recent complaints about *Jo Bachay Hain* prompted ministry's action.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has asked Netflix to comply with its May 8, 2025 advisory barring films and web series produced in Pakistan from being made available in India, according to sources. The ministry’s reminder comes amid reports that Netflix’s first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, could be released in the country. The series stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in prominent roles, and is set to stream on the platform on December 4.
‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ Row
The Ministry recently received several complaints suggesting that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo could be released in India and acted upon them. It has asked Netflix to honour its assurance from June and ensure that no Pakistan-produced content is made available to Indian subscribers.
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In June 2025, Netflix had informed the ministry that it had not made any Pakistan-produced films or web series available to its subscribers in India.
For the unversed, the advisory directed OTT platforms, streaming services, and other online intermediaries to immediately stop carrying Pakistani content, including web series, films, songs, and podcasts, whether paid or free. The order followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.
The government justified the move on national security grounds and pointed to the IT Rules, 2021, whose Code of Ethics obliges publishers to take care with content that could harm India's sovereignty, integrity, security, or friendly ties with other countries.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025 and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not made available in India. In June last year, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The Ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release in India of Pakistan-based web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The Ministry has asked Netflix to stand by that commitment given in June and maintain the position it conveyed at the time: Sources— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026
FWICE, AICWA Demanded Ban On Series
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) raised objections to the series following the release of its trailer. Both organisations wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the show.
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Until now, there was no clarity on whether the December 4 release will include India or be limited to Pakistan and other markets. But with the Ministry's intervention, the series could face a ban in India.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the I&B Ministry contact Netflix recently?
Which specific series is at the center of this issue?
The Pakistani web series
What was Netflix's earlier commitment regarding Pakistani content in India?
In June 2025, Netflix assured the Ministry that it had not made any Pakistan-produced films or web series available to its subscribers in India.