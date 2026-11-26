The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has asked Netflix to comply with its May 8, 2025 advisory barring films and web series produced in Pakistan from being made available in India, according to sources. The ministry’s reminder comes amid reports that Netflix’s first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, could be released in the country. The series stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in prominent roles, and is set to stream on the platform on December 4.

‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ Row

The Ministry recently received several complaints suggesting that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo could be released in India and acted upon them. It has asked Netflix to honour its assurance from June and ensure that no Pakistan-produced content is made available to Indian subscribers.

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In June 2025, Netflix had informed the ministry that it had not made any Pakistan-produced films or web series available to its subscribers in India.

For the unversed, the advisory directed OTT platforms, streaming services, and other online intermediaries to immediately stop carrying Pakistani content, including web series, films, songs, and podcasts, whether paid or free. The order followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government justified the move on national security grounds and pointed to the IT Rules, 2021, whose Code of Ethics obliges publishers to take care with content that could harm India's sovereignty, integrity, security, or friendly ties with other countries.