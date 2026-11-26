Former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait has taken up a new assignment in franchise cricket, with Lahore Qalandars appointing him as their head coach for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The appointment comes as Tait's short-term association with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the national team's bowling coach reaches its end. The Australian has clarified that taking charge of the PSL franchise will not create a conflict of interest, as his PCB contract was limited to two months.

Shaun Tait Begins New Chapter With Lahore Qalandars

Tait will lead Lahore Qalandars' coaching setup for the 2027 season, with the franchise turning to the former international fast bowler ahead of the upcoming edition.

His appointment gives the Australian a fresh coaching responsibility in the PSL, where he will be tasked with guiding the franchise through the tournament.

The move also marks a transition from his recent work with Pakistan's national team. Tait's PCB arrangement was for a two-month period, allowing him to take up the Lahore Qalandars role without overlapping contractual responsibilities.

No Conflict With Pakistan Bowling Coach Role

The possibility of a conflict of interest was addressed by Tait, who confirmed that his new franchise assignment would not clash with his previous responsibilities at the PCB.

With his short-term contract concluded, he can now concentrate on preparing Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2027.

Tait enjoyed a distinguished playing career as a fast bowler for Australia and has since moved into coaching. His appointment adds another chapter to his association with Pakistan cricket, this time at franchise level.