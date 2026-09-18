Mohammad Rizwan’s Blunt Response To Pakistan Cyber Crime Agency After Gambling Accusation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Rizwan questioned NCCIA jurisdiction and specific allegations.

Lahore High Court dismissed Rizwan's challenge, directing him to respond.

Inquiry followed Pakistan's disastrous England tour and alleged leaks.

Mohammad Rizwan has submitted his response to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s questionnaire, challenging the basis of its inquiry and asking for details of the allegations against him. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has also questioned why the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit was not involved in the matter.

Rizwan Questions NCCIA’s Jurisdiction

In his response, Rizwan said he had not been informed about the specific online gambling incident he was allegedly linked to. He asked the agency to provide complete details of the allegations so that he could properly respond to the inquiry.

“As a cricketer, I have served the Pakistan team to the best of my ability,” Rizwan stated, according to Samaa TV.

The Pakistan star also questioned why the case was being investigated by the NCCIA rather than the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

“Despite being an active cricketer, the allegations against me were not reported to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit,” Rizwan said.

“It is incomprehensible why the NCCIA is conducting an inquiry into such a case,” he added.

Rizwan further asked to be given full details of the allegations, saying this would allow him to participate in the investigation.

Lahore HC Dismisses Rizwan’s Petition

Rizwan’s response comes shortly after the Lahore High Court dismissed his petition challenging the NCCIA proceedings. The court directed him to respond to the agency’s notices instead of seeking to halt the inquiry.

The NCCIA’s notice relates to an inquiry into online betting and gambling. Rizwan had challenged the proceedings, arguing that the agency had not adequately explained the basis for questioning him and that the matter fell within the remit of cricket’s anti-corruption authorities.

Rizwan, Imam Questioned After England Series Fallout

The latest development follows the controversy surrounding Pakistan’s disastrous England Test tour. Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were among seven players sent home after the first two Tests, following Pakistan’s heavy defeats.

The NCCIA also questioned Rizwan and Imam over alleged leaks of information from the team’s dressing room. Imam submitted his response to the agency, while Rizwan initially approached the court.

Reports have also said investigators examined the players’ mobile phones and financial transactions. Any alleged financial irregularities remain matters under investigation and should not be treated as established wrongdoing.

Pakistan ultimately suffered a 0-3 Test series defeat in England, their first clean sweep in a Test series there. The PCB subsequently began an internal disciplinary inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the team’s poor campaign.