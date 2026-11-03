155* Against New Zealand! Young Star Delivers Befitting Reply To Critics After Poor Run

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a timely reminder of his batting ability ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand. After struggling for runs at the start of the tour, the left-hander produced a magnificent unbeaten 155 on Day 4 of the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch. The match eventually ended in a draw.

Jaiswal's innings was particularly impressive given the pressure he was under following three consecutive low scores of 17, 5 and 0. He remained unbeaten on 155 from 162 deliveries, maintaining a strike rate of 95.67. His knock featured 15 boundaries and five sixes, helping India A recover after falling 78 runs behind in the first innings.

The batter brought up his century in spectacular fashion, sending Dean Foxcroft over the cow-corner boundary for a six. He then celebrated by blowing a flying kiss towards the Indian team's dugout.

Jaiswal Answers Critics With Commanding Knock

Jaiswal had endured a difficult period after scoring a century against Afghanistan in an ODI in June. Across his next eight innings, he managed only 160 runs and recorded two ducks, leading to questions about his form.

His struggles continued in the first innings of the second unofficial Test, when Fraser Sheat dismissed him lbw for a four-ball duck. However, Jaiswal made a remarkable turnaround in the second innings, producing an attacking century that could boost his confidence ahead of the senior team's Test assignments.

Mukesh Kumar Takes Five Wickets For India A

India A began the fourth day at 32 without loss in their second innings, still trailing by 46 runs. New Zealand A had earlier built a 78-run first-innings advantage after being bowled out for 424.

Matthew Boyle's century and Dean Foxcroft's 93 were the major contributions behind the hosts' total. India A's bowlers, however, managed to restrict the damage, with Mukesh Kumar leading the attack.

Mukesh returned figures of 5/87, while Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets for 118 runs. Washington Sundar claimed the other wicket as New Zealand A were dismissed for 424.

Jaiswal then took charge of the visitors' second innings, scoring freely and putting India A in a strong position. The two sides eventually agreed to a draw after Yash Rathod brought up his century shortly after the Tea break on the final day.