IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket155* Against New Zealand! Young Star Delivers Befitting Reply To Critics After Poor Run

155* Against New Zealand! Young Star Delivers Befitting Reply To Critics After Poor Run

Jaiswal brought up his century in spectacular fashion, sending Dean Foxcroft over the cow-corner boundary for a six. He then celebrated by blowing a flying kiss towards the Indian team's dugout.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a timely reminder of his batting ability ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand. After struggling for runs at the start of the tour, the left-hander produced a magnificent unbeaten 155 on Day 4 of the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch. The match eventually ended in a draw.

Jaiswal's innings was particularly impressive given the pressure he was under following three consecutive low scores of 17, 5 and 0. He remained unbeaten on 155 from 162 deliveries, maintaining a strike rate of 95.67. His knock featured 15 boundaries and five sixes, helping India A recover after falling 78 runs behind in the first innings.

The batter brought up his century in spectacular fashion, sending Dean Foxcroft over the cow-corner boundary for a six. He then celebrated by blowing a flying kiss towards the Indian team's dugout.

Jaiswal Answers Critics With Commanding Knock

Jaiswal had endured a difficult period after scoring a century against Afghanistan in an ODI in June. Across his next eight innings, he managed only 160 runs and recorded two ducks, leading to questions about his form.

His struggles continued in the first innings of the second unofficial Test, when Fraser Sheat dismissed him lbw for a four-ball duck. However, Jaiswal made a remarkable turnaround in the second innings, producing an attacking century that could boost his confidence ahead of the senior team's Test assignments.

Mukesh Kumar Takes Five Wickets For India A

India A began the fourth day at 32 without loss in their second innings, still trailing by 46 runs. New Zealand A had earlier built a 78-run first-innings advantage after being bowled out for 424.

Matthew Boyle's century and Dean Foxcroft's 93 were the major contributions behind the hosts' total. India A's bowlers, however, managed to restrict the damage, with Mukesh Kumar leading the attack.

Mukesh returned figures of 5/87, while Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets for 118 runs. Washington Sundar claimed the other wicket as New Zealand A were dismissed for 424.

Jaiswal then took charge of the visitors' second innings, scoring freely and putting India A in a strong position. The two sides eventually agreed to a draw after Yash Rathod brought up his century shortly after the Tea break on the final day.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Yashasvi Jaiswal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
21,000 Runs And...: Rohit Sharma Eyes 4 Historic Records Against New Zealand
21,000 Runs And...: Rohit Sharma Eyes 4 Historic Records Against New Zealand
Cricket
IPL 2027: Mohammad Amir Breaks Silence On His Participation
IPL 2027: Mohammad Amir Breaks Silence On His Participation
Cricket
Australia's Three-Time World Cup Winner Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Australia's Three-Time World Cup Winner Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Cricket
IPL 2027 Auction: Retention Deadline Extended, New Date Revealed
IPL 2027 Auction: Retention Deadline Extended, New Date Revealed
Advertisement

Videos

Political Shake-Up: Three AAP MLAs Join BJP Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Political Offensive: BJP Launches Coordinated Attack on Congress and Opposition Across Several Cities
Party Revolt: National Conference Faces Dissent as 18 MLAs Reportedly Seek Meeting With Farooq Abdullah
Election Controversy: Maulana Jarjis Ansari’s Remarks on UP Muslims and Palestine Spark Political Row
Religious Controversy: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Lord Krishna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget