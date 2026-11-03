IPL 2027 Trade Update: Hardik Pandya And Arshdeep Singh Could Switch Teams

Hardik Pandya could be on his way out of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, with Punjab Kings emerging as a potential destination for the all-rounder. According to recent reports, the two franchises are close to reaching an agreement over a major player trade. Under the proposed arrangement, Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod could move to Mumbai Indians in exchange for Hardik.

Mumbai And Punjab Discuss Major Trade

According to a report by Sportstar, the managements of Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an understanding over a deal involving the three players. However, the proposed trade will need approval from IPL authorities before it can be officially completed. An announcement could reportedly come as early as this week.

The discussions are understood to have started after Mumbai Indians explored the possibility of trading Hardik for a fast bowler. When Punjab Kings were offered the opportunity to acquire the MI captain, negotiations began around a deal that would send Arshdeep and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod to Mumbai.

KKR Were Also In Race For Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians had reportedly approached three different franchises to explore trade possibilities involving Hardik Pandya. Kolkata Knight Riders were the only team with whom discussions progressed to an advanced stage.

The proposed KKR arrangement reportedly involved multiple players being exchanged for Hardik. However, Punjab Kings have now emerged as another serious contender, with the reported Arshdeep-Vishnu Vinod package forming the basis of the latest discussions.

If the deal receives the necessary approval, it could become one of the biggest player trades ahead of IPL 2027.

IPL 2027 Retention Deadline Extended

The deadline for IPL franchises to submit their retention and release lists ahead of the 2027 mini-auction has been extended by two days. Teams will now have until November 17 to confirm which players they intend to retain and release, instead of the previously scheduled November 15 deadline.

The original date coincided with the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. The event will be conducted over a single day.