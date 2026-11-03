Shubman Gill Reveals India's Batting Plans For NZ ODI Series, Confirms Top Four

India captain Shubman Gill has provided clarity on the team's batting combination ahead of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in Auckland on November 4. Gill will lead India in the opening three matches before leaving the squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will then assume leadership duties for the final two ODIs in Mount Maunganui.

Addressing the media ahead of the series opener, Shubman Gill confirmed that India's top four will feature Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and himself. This gives the team a settled core at the top of the batting order.

However, the captain indicated that the management is likely to keep its options open when it comes to the middle order. KL Rahul and Axar Patel will share responsibilities according to the team's requirements and the situation in each match. Axar is the only left-handed batter among the top six, giving India another option when deciding the batting combination.

"We will have floating approach for no.5 and no.6. Our top four is set, all right-handers. So if lefty is needed, Axar bhai goes and depending on match situation even KL bhai can go. So, a bit flexible," Gill said during a pre-match press conference.

Shubman Gill also allayed fears about his fitness, insisting that the neck discomfort he had experienced in the past was no longer a concern.

"No issue... I batted for close to one and a half hours and did my fielding without any trouble too. No issue at all," he added.

New Zealand has not been a favourable venue for Shubman Gill in ODI cricket so far. The Indian captain has managed only 124 runs in five appearances on New Zealand soil.

Determined to improve that record, Gill has reportedly gone the extra mile with his preparations. He is said to have personally covered the accommodation expenses of four to five net bowlers to ensure he gets quality practice sessions ahead of the series.

Gill reached Auckland ahead of the third T20I last month and has been working hard in the nets since then. His focus is on getting into top form as India prepares for a demanding run of international fixtures.