India has reiterated its call for the protection of commercial shipping after an Indian sailor from Gujarat was killed when an India-flagged cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman. The incident, reported on Tuesday, involved the vessel MSV Al Jusufi, which was carrying 14 Indian crew members at the time of the attack. While 13 seafarers were rescued, one crew member succumbed to his injuries, the government said.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief over the death and stressed the need to ensure the safety of commercial vessels and their crews amid rising security concerns in the region.

Gujarat Sailor Killed, 13 Crew Members Rescued

In a statement shared on social media, Sonowal confirmed that the vessel had been hit by an “unidentified aerial object” while operating off Oman.

“While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries,” Sonowal said.

The minister confirmed that all 14 crew members aboard the vessel were Indian nationals. The Omani Coast Guard rescued the 13 survivors after the incident.

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India Calls For Safety Of Commercial Shipping

The latest incident has renewed India's concerns over attacks targeting merchant vessels and the safety of Indian seafarers operating in sensitive maritime corridors. New Delhi has reiterated that commercial shipping must be protected and that civilian vessels and their crews should not be exposed to attacks. The incident off Oman comes amid heightened tensions in the region following military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.

He said, "We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries. We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased."

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," he added.

Our statement on attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/AhtSyD77kl https://t.co/ExpNZGVy9V — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 3, 2026

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Indian Seafarers Face Risks Amid Regional Tensions

India is among the world's largest contributors of personnel to the merchant shipping industry. According to the Union Shipping Ministry, the country had more than 3.2 lakh active seafarers in 2025.

Several Indian mariners have been killed in attacks in the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel began.