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English NewsSportsCricketBig Blow For New Zealand! Star Player Hospitalised After Accident, Out Of India ODI

Big Blow For New Zealand! Star Player Hospitalised After Accident, Out Of India ODI

Conway's participation in the second ODI also remains doubtful, which could create another selection challenge for the hosts ahead of the remaining fixtures.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 10:49 AM (IST)

New Zealand have suffered another setback ahead of their ODI series against India, with wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway ruled out of the opening match after sustaining a concussion during a training session. The incident occurred at Eden Park, where Conway collided with teammate Matt Henry while attempting to take a catch.

The first ODI is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 4, at Eden Park in Auckland. Conway's absence adds to New Zealand's growing injury concerns, as Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have already been ruled out of the series. The team has announced replacements for both players.

Devon Conway Suffers Head Injury During Practice

According to New Zealand Cricket, Conway and Matt Henry collided while trying to complete a catch during a fielding practice session. Conway suffered a head injury and received immediate medical attention from the support staff present at the ground.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for further assessment. Medical examinations confirmed that the New Zealand batter had sustained a concussion, ruling him out of the series opener against India.

Conway's Availability For Second ODI Uncertain

Although Conway has currently been ruled out of only the first ODI, his availability for the second match remains uncertain. New Zealand Cricket is closely monitoring the condition of both Conway and Henry, with a further update on the wicketkeeper-batter expected in due course.

His participation in the second match also remains doubtful, which could create another selection challenge for the hosts ahead of the remaining fixtures.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

The opening ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, November 4, at Eden Park in Auckland. The match will begin at 3:00 PM local time, which translates to 7:30 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 AM IST.

Indian viewers can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Online streaming will be available through the SonyLIV app and website.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Devon Conway IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
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