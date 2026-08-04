Mohammad Amir's British Citizenship Sparks PSL 2027 Overseas Player Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rawalpindi must use overseas slot, affecting team balance.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is set to trigger a regulatory shift in Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of its 2027 season. After securing British citizenship, the 34-year-old pacer revealed during an appearance on Wisden's The Scoop Extended podcast that he will no longer be classified as a local player in the tournament. Instead, he will enter the league as an overseas player.

This change creates a unique administrative dilemma for his franchise, Rawalpindi, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as they navigate squad composition rules and existing multi-year contracts.

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Transition To British Citizenship And Domestic English Cricket

Confirmation of Amir’s British passport officially emerged in June 2026 when Nottinghamshire signed him for the remainder of the Vitality Blast season. Because he held a British passport, Trent Bridge officials confirmed he would not count as an overseas player in domestic English cricket.

Capitalizing on his local status in England, Amir subsequently joined Trent Rockets for the 2026 edition of The Hundred as a local replacement for David Payne. While this passport status grants him local eligibility across English competitions, it triggers the exact opposite effect in the PSL, where he must now be registered as a foreign player.

Contractual Uncertainty With Rawalpindi Franchise

Amir played for Rawalpindi in PSL 2026 after being secured for PKR 5.4 crore in the league's initial player auction, alongside major star signings like Naseem Shah and Daryl Mitchell.

Under the auction framework established by the PSL, players acquired or retained before PSL 2026 were handed two-year contracts covering both the 2026 and 2027 editions. League regulations allow franchises to retain up to seven players for PSL 12 (2027) before releasing the remainder into the auction pool.

Amir’s reclassification as a foreign player creates several unresolved legal and administrative questions:

Contract Status: It remains unclear whether Rawalpindi can maintain his existing PKR 5.4 crore deal while changing his status from local to overseas.

PCB Guidelines: The PCB has not yet issued an official ruling on whether the team must release him into the auction pool, renegotiate his salary, or simply count him as an overseas retention without altering the original agreement.

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Impact On Squad Quotas And Playing XI Rules

Under the tournament rules introduced for PSL 2026, teams are required to balance their local and foreign player allocations strictly:

Squad Limits: Franchises can include between 5 and 7 foreign players, depending on their total squad size.

Playing XI Limits: Teams must field at least 3, and a maximum of 4, overseas players in their starting lineup.

If Amir is retained as an overseas player, Rawalpindi will have to sacrifice one of their precious foreign player slots for a fast bowler who previously filled a domestic spot. This reclassification directly impacts the franchise's recruitment strategy and overall team balance.

Unverified Reports Regarding Final PSL Season

Recent reports suggesting that PSL 2027 will mark Mohammad Amir’s final season in the league remain unverified. Neither Amir, Rawalpindi, nor the PCB has made any official public statement regarding his retirement from the tournament.

What is established is that Amir holds a British passport, plays as a domestic player in England, and will occupy an overseas slot in future PSL seasons pending an official decision from the PCB on his contract status.