India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Terrifies Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestants With Blistering Pace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appears on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Contestants face his fiery deliveries in a stunt challenge.

Morkel currently serves as India's men's cricket bowling coach.

Morne Morkel On Khatron Ke Khiladi: India men's cricket team bowling coach Morne Morkel is set to make a special appearance on the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, bringing his trademark pace to the popular stunt-based reality show. The former South Africa fast bowler features in one of the challenges, where contestants are tested against his fiery deliveries in a task designed to push their nerve and reflexes. Season 15 of the show premiered on August 1, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty returning as host.

Morkel's appearance adds a sporting twist to the competition as the celebrities face one of their toughest challenges yet.

Morne Morkel's Pace Takes Centre Stage

In a promo released by the show, Rohit Shetty introduces Morkel before explaining the stunt to the contestants.

The challenge requires participants to catch balls bowled by the former South Africa pacer, leaving them to deal with both the speed of his deliveries and the pressure of completing the task.

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The towering quick currently serves as India's bowling coach and has lifted the ICC Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup in the role.

Representing South Africa across all three formats, Morkel played 86 Tests, 117 One-Day Internationals and 44 T20 Internationals, claiming a combined 544 wickets.

From International Cricket To Reality Television

Morkel's cricketing journey also includes a successful stint in the Indian Premier League. During his IPL career, he represented Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, establishing himself as a reliable wicket-taking fast bowler.

Across 70 IPL appearances, Morkel picked up 77 wickets, making valuable contributions for each of the franchises he represented.

His appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi offers fans a chance to see the former South Africa star in a different setting, swapping international cricket grounds for a television set while still using his greatest weapon, raw pace.

The latest edition of the reality show was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, where celebrity participants took part in a series of physically demanding and high-pressure stunts under Rohit Shetty's guidance.