Why Sachin Tendulkar Played For Pakistan Two Years Before His India Debut

Long before Sachin Tendulkar made his official international debut for India against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989, the legendary batter had already taken the field alongside the Pakistani team - against India!

This lesser-known incident occurred in January 1987 during an exhibition match at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium to mark the Cricket Club of India's (CCI) golden jubilee.

How a 13-Year-Old Sachin Joined Team Pakistan

During the festival match between India and Imran Khan’s visiting Pakistan squad, two key Pakistani players - Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir - left the field during the lunch break to rest at the team hotel. Short on fielders, Imran Khan requested substitute fielders from the local venue managers.

A 13-year-old Sachin Tendulkar, who was acting as a ball boy at the stadium, was thrust into action to substitute for the visiting side.

"I don't know whether Imran Khan remembers this or has any idea that I once fielded for his Pakistan team." - Sachin Tendulkar (in his autobiography, 'Playing It My Way').

Nearly Dismissing Kapil Dev

Positioned at long-on by skipper Imran Khan, the young prodigy almost made a dramatic impact on the match:

Indian legend Kapil Dev launched a lofted hit into the outfield. Tendulkar sprinted hard to grab the ball but fell just short of completing the catch.

Tendulkar later recounted in his memoir that had he been stationed at mid-on instead of long-on, he likely would have taken the catch and claimed a wicket for Pakistan.

Less than three years later, the "Little Master" would walk out in Indian colors, embarking on a 24-year career that made him the leading run-scorer in international cricket history.

Sachin Tendulkar's International Career

Spanning 24 iconic years from 1989 to 2013, Sachin Tendulkar redefined Indian cricket. Renowned as the "Little Master," he amassed a record 34,357 international runs alongside 100 centuries. Across 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, his legendary career culminated in lifting the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup for his beloved nation.