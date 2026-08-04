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English NewsSportsBrock Lesnar Signals WWE Retirement, Passes Torch To Oba Femi

Brock Lesnar Signals WWE Retirement, Passes Torch To Oba Femi

Following a brutal SummerSlam Hell in a Cell loss to Oba Femi, WWE legend Brock Lesnar signaled his retirement by endorsing the rising star as "the future of WWE."

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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  • Triple H praised Lesnar's symbolic gesture elevating Femi.

Brock Lesnar, the mega WWE legend, appears to have drawn the curtain on his decorated professional wrestling career following a brutal Hell in a Cell match against rising powerhouse Oba Femi at SummerSlam 2026. Adhering to one of the sport’s most respected traditions, "The Beast Incarnate" utilized his final spotlight to elevate the next generation of WWE talent.

Lesnar's Emotional In-Ring Address

After initialing exiting ringside alongside his long-time advisor Paul Heyman, Lesnar returned to the squared circle to share a memorable moment with Femi. The WWE legend embraced the 28-year-old superstar, raised his arm in victory, and addressed the crowd directly over the microphone.

"Here's the future of WWE," Lesnar declared to the packed stadium. "Congratulations. This is the past. This is the future."

Lesnar urged the WWE Universe to throw their full support behind Femi, reassuring fans that the promotion's future remains in capable hands.

Also Read | Why Arshdeep Singh Said 'Sorry' To R Ashwin After Bowler Rankings

Triple H & WWE Management React

During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque reflected on Lesnar's iconic gesture:

"For Brock to walk back to the ring, to bring Oba back in there with him, to put him over verbally and physically as 'This is the future of the business'... his words and actions speak for themselves." - Triple H.

While neither WWE nor Lesnar have released a formal corporate press release regarding his official status, the emotional aftermath, symbolic gestures, and heartfelt address firmly mark the end of one of the most dominant eras in modern combat sports history.

Also Read | Why Sachin Tendulkar Played For Pakistan Two Years Before His India Debut

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Title Record

Across his decorated WWE career, Brock Lesnar captured 10 World Championships:

WWE Championship: 7-time champion

WWE Universal Championship: 3-time champion

Additionally, Lesnar achieved major tournament and contract victories, winning the King of the Ring (2002), the Money in the Bank contract (2019), and two Royal Rumble matches (2003, 2022).

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Triple H react to Brock Lesnar's actions?

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
WWE Brock Lesnar Summer Slam Oba Femi
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