WATCH: Bullet Throw! Batsman Run Out By Direct Hit From Boundary Line

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amshi De Silva's direct-hit run-out dismissed Krishnamurthi.

His four wickets secured Texas Super Kings' 22-run victory.

Texas Super Kings won, climbing to second in MLC standings.

MLC Direct Hit From Boundary: A moment of brilliance in the field stole the spotlight during Major League Cricket as Amshi De Silva produced a sensational direct-hit run-out that left fans and commentators stunned. The incident occurred during the clash between Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns in Oakland. While De Silva would later make a major impact with the ball, it was his incredible effort from near the boundary rope that quickly became one of the standout moments of the match. Check it out:

Boundary-Line Magic Produces Stunning Wicket

The dramatic dismissal unfolded in the seventh over of San Francisco's chase. Sanjay Krishnamurthi cut a short delivery square of the wicket and looked set to collect multiple runs. The shot appeared destined to race away before De Silva intervened near the boundary.

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Displaying remarkable awareness and accuracy, the fielder gathered the ball and immediately fired a throw toward the striker's end. As Krishnamurthi pushed hard for a second run, De Silva's throw travelled all the way from deep in the outfield and crashed directly into the stumps.

The batsman was caught short of his ground, with the direct hit completing a spectacular run-out that instantly went viral among cricket fans.

De Silva Completes Match-Winning Performance

The brilliant piece of fielding was only part of De Silva's contribution. The all-rounder later starred with the ball as Texas Super Kings secured a valuable 22-run victory over San Francisco Unicorns in the opening match of the Major League Cricket Oakland leg at the Oakland Coliseum on June 24.

After setting a target of 162, Texas Super Kings produced a disciplined bowling display to dismiss the Unicorns for 139 in just 17.4 overs.

De Silva claimed four wickets and playing a key role in restricting the chase. His efforts helped Texas bounce back after a mixed start to the tournament.

The win carried added significance for the Super Kings, who had managed only one victory from their first three matches. A strong batting effort, highlighted by Ferreira's contribution, combined with De Silva's heroics in the field and with the ball, helped the team climb to second place in the standings.

For San Francisco Unicorns, meanwhile, the defeat marked a disappointing start to the Oakland leg despite playing in front of a home crowd.