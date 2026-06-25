A vehicle drove into a crowd celebrating Mexico's World Cup victory, injuring at least 17 people. The incident took place on Wednesday night.
Multiple Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Crowd During Mexico's FIFA World Cup Celebrations
17 people were reportedly injured after a car drove into a crowd celebrating Mexico's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory in Cabo San Lucas.
- Car drove into crowd celebrating Mexico's FIFA World Cup win.
- Incident occurred in Cabo San Lucas during celebratory gathering.
- Authorities said driver accelerated, trapped by large crowd.
FIFA World Cup Mexico Car Accident: Mexico's FIFA World Cup celebrations took a frightening turn on Wednesday night after a vehicle drove into a crowd gathered in Cabo San Lucas, reportedly leaving at least 17 people injured. The incident took place shortly after Mexico secured victory in its final group-stage fixture against the Czechia, with fans pouring onto the streets to celebrate the result. Videos that quickly spread across social media captured chaotic scenes as a car became surrounded by people before accelerating through the crowd.
Viral Videos Show Chaos On Celebratory Streets
Lo que pasó en Cabo San Lucas es lamentable. Ojalá también se pudiera castigar a los simios que iniciaron todo, como la tipa de blanco.#LosCabos #México pic.twitter.com/OU4PwjMD9x— Ast (@LadyAstsay) June 25, 2026
Footage circulating online appears to show a dark-coloured car attempting to move through a densely packed gathering of fans. Moments before the incident, several people can be seen crowding around the vehicle.
As the situation escalated, the driver suddenly accelerated forward, sending people scrambling to avoid the car's path, with several individuals falling to the ground amid the confusion.
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The Mexican Football Federation released a statement on X, expressing support for those affected and wishing all injured individuals a speedy recovery.
"The Mexican Football Federation deeply regrets the incident that occurred tonight in Los Cabos during the celebrations of fans for the victory of the Mexican National Team. We express our solidarity with the affected people and their families, with the wish that those who were injured have a speedy recovery. We trust that the relevant authorities will clarify what happened and determine the corresponding responsibilities."
Authorities Explain What Happened
In a statement, the city hall said preliminary information indicates the vehicle was surrounded by a group of people before it drove through the crowd for reasons that are still being investigated by authorities.
Officials further stated that 17 people required medical treatment following the incident. The injured included the driver, who was later taken into custody as the investigation into the incident continues.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Cabo San Lucas during the FIFA World Cup celebrations?
How many people were injured in the Cabo San Lucas car incident?
According to the Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection, 17 people sustained injuries during the incident. This total also includes the driver of the vehicle.
Why did the driver accelerate into the crowd?
Authorities stated the driver was surrounded by people obstructing the passage and exerting physical pressure on the car. This prompted an 'unseasonal acceleration manoeuvre'.